Oxford Union President Faces No-Confidence Motion Over Hosting Israeli Ambassador

The president of Oxford University’s debating society is facing a no-confidence motion over his decision to host a Q&A panel event on Thursday with Israel’s Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely.

Entitled “The Abraham Accords: prospects for regional peace and prosperity”, the members-only event at the Oxford Union also featured the Ambassadors to the UK of Bahrain and the UAE, and was met by pro-Palestinian student and outside groups.

The motion raises among its “concerns” that Charlie Mackintosh, the Union’s President, “conspired with foreign agents to promote the interests of an apartheid state” in inviting Hotovely to the event and accuses Hotovely of “genocide denial and racist statements.”

Motions of no confidence under the rules of the Oxford Union are posted physically and must accrue 150 signatures within 48 hours before proceeding to a no confidence poll. The Returning Officer of the Oxford Union did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Algemeiner.

Videos of the event from inside the debate hall show protesters shouting slogans, including “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free,” which the American Jewish Committee characterizes as antisemitic when used to call for the destruction of Israel or to question the right of Jews to self-determination.

Protests outside the event were organized by the Oxford Palestine Society, Arab Society, and Syria Society, and were joined by non-students from the Socialist Worker newspaper.

Hotovely has faced hostile student receptions in the past. In December 2021 she faced harassment by protesters while departing an event at the London School of Economics over security concerns.

“I will not be intimidated,” Hotovely said at the time. “I will continue to share the Israeli story and hold open dialogue with all parts of British society.””