Saturday, February 25th | 4 Adar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Amid Tensions, Israeli-Palestinian Summit in Jordan Set for Sunday

Democracy Means Judicial Autonomy, German Envoy Says on Israel Overhaul

Iran Says It Has Developed Long-Range Cruise Missile

Ukraine Sees Some Merit in Chinese Peace Plan

Russia’s War on Ukraine Latest: EU Adopts New Sanctions on Russia

Oxford Union President Faces No-Confidence Motion Over Hosting Israeli Ambassador

US Senate Leader Promises ‘Fullest Support’ to Israel at Yad Vashem

Literary Event in Australia to Host Speakers Accused of Antisemitism

Hamas Is Planning the Next War; Is Israel’s Current Government Ready?

German City of Frankfurt Cancels Roger Waters Concert, Describing Singer as One of ‘World’s Best-Known Antisemites’

February 25, 2023 2:54 pm
0

Amid Tensions, Israeli-Palestinian Summit in Jordan Set for Sunday

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by i24 News

Tzachi Hanegbi, who is now Israel’s settlement affairs minister, attends a meeting at the European Commission’s headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

i24 NewsAn Israeli delegation will participate on Sunday in a “political-security” meeting with the Palestinians, hosted in Jordan, to try and restore calm to the tensions after deadly violence, Jerusalem confirmed. The meeting to be held in the Red Sea resort of Aqaba will also be attended by American and Egyptian representatives.

It would be the first such official meeting between Israel and the Palestinian side with participating regional countries in years.

The talks will come after 11 Palestinians, mostly armed terrorists, were killed and many wounded in a gun battle on Wednesday when Israeli troops raided a terrorist hideout in the West Bank city of Nablus. It came after an uptick in Palestinian attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers.

It also comes ahead of Ramadan, the Muslim faith’s holiest month, that routinely coincides with bouts of Palestinian violence in east Jerusalem.

The delegation will include Israel’s National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and Ronen Bar, the head of the Shin Bet security agency, among other officials.

Intensifying unrest this year has sparked international concern and follows violence in 2022 which was the deadliest in the West Bank in years.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.