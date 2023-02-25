Amid Tensions, Israeli-Palestinian Summit in Jordan Set for Sunday

i24 News – An Israeli delegation will participate on Sunday in a “political-security” meeting with the Palestinians, hosted in Jordan, to try and restore calm to the tensions after deadly violence, Jerusalem confirmed. The meeting to be held in the Red Sea resort of Aqaba will also be attended by American and Egyptian representatives.

It would be the first such official meeting between Israel and the Palestinian side with participating regional countries in years.

The talks will come after 11 Palestinians, mostly armed terrorists, were killed and many wounded in a gun battle on Wednesday when Israeli troops raided a terrorist hideout in the West Bank city of Nablus. It came after an uptick in Palestinian attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers.

It also comes ahead of Ramadan, the Muslim faith’s holiest month, that routinely coincides with bouts of Palestinian violence in east Jerusalem.

The delegation will include Israel’s National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and Ronen Bar, the head of the Shin Bet security agency, among other officials.

Intensifying unrest this year has sparked international concern and follows violence in 2022 which was the deadliest in the West Bank in years.