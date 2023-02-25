Ukraine Sees Some Merit in Chinese Peace Plan

i24 News – On Friday, China demanded a comprehensive cease-fire in Ukraine, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was amenable to taking into account some of Beijing’s 12-point peace proposal.

China, an ally of Moscow, urged all parties to agree to a gradual de-escalation, cautioned against the use of nuclear weapons, and said that war benefits no one on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The strategy, outlined in a paper from the foreign ministry, was mainly a restatement of China’s position since Russia began what it refers to as its “special military operation” on February 24 of last year.

Beijing has refrained from condemning its ally Russia or referring to Moscow’s intervention in its neighbor as an “invasion.” It has also criticized Western sanctions on Russia. The ministry stated: “All parties must stay rational and exercise restraint, avoid fanning the flames and aggravating tensions, and prevent the crisis from deteriorating further or even spiraling out of control.”

A senior adviser to Zelensky responded dismissively at first, saying that any plan to end the war must include withdrawing Russian soldiers to borders in place at the time of the Soviet Union’s collapse in 1991.

Zelensky, though, adopted a more accommodating demeanor during a press conference to commemorate the conflict’s first anniversary. Russia said it respected China’s strategy and was open to using diplomatic and political tools to accomplish its objectives.