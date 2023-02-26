Sunday, February 26th | 5 Adar 5783

Brothers Aged 19 and 21 Named as Victims of Deadly West Bank Terror Attack

February 26, 2023 10:43 am
Brothers Aged 19 and 21 Named as Victims of Deadly West Bank Terror Attack

avatar by i24 News

Yigal Yaniv, victim of Palestinian terrorism. Photo: Courtesy of the Har Bracha community

i24 NewsHilel Menachem and Yigal Yaakov Yaniv, aged 21 and 19, were named as the victims of Sunday’s deadly terrorist attack in the West Bank.

They were sat in their vehicle when a Palestinian terrorist ran toward them and shot them from close range.

Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA) team that arrived at the scene provided the victims with medical treatment before they were evacuated to Belinson hospital. MDA emergency medicine medic Gil Bismuth said: “When we arrived at the scene, we saw the two lying near the car unconscious. Together with an Israeli military medical force, we gave them initial medical treatment in the field, we put them in military intensive care vehicles and they were taken to the hospital when they were in critical condition.”

