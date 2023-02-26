Sunday, February 26th | 5 Adar 5783

February 26, 2023 11:30 am
0

Israeli Ministers Approve Bill Allowing Death Penalty for Terrorists

avatar by i24 News

Illustrative Israeli forces gather at the scene of an incident at the Hawara checkpoint, near the Palestinian city of Nablus, in the West Bank, Nov. 4, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mohamad Torokman.

i24 News – In the wake of the deadly terrorist attack earlier in the day, Israeli ministers on Sunday approved a bill allowing the capital punishment for terrorism offenses.

The proposal has to pass several votes in the Knesset (Israeli parliament) before it can be ratified into law. Currently, the Jewish state doesn’t have the death penalty.

Earlier on Sunday, a Palestinian gunman shot dead two Israelis driving in the West Bank town of Hawara. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which came as Israeli and Palestinian security officials met in Jordan to discuss ways of lowering tensions. The victims’ identity was not made public at reporting time.

The Israeli military said it was pursuing the gunman.

