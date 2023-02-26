Two Murdered in Huwara Checkpoint Terror Shooting

i24 News – Two people were murdered on Sunday during a shooting at an Israeli vehicle near the Einabus Junction near Huwara in the West Bank.

Initial reports state that a terrorist exited a vehicle, opened fire on the two people inside a car on Highway 60, and then fled the scene. A automobile with Israeli registration plates riddled with bullet holes can be seen in a video following the incident. According to a bullet found on the scene, the shooting was reportedly from an M16 automatic weapon. The full circumstances of the case are under investigation.

The identity of the victims has not yet been determined. Yet, a Shomron Council spokeswoman noted that “contrary to the rumors that were spread” they are Jewish Israelis. They were identified to be from the settlement of Har Bracha, roughly 5 miles away from the scene.

The Har Bracha community put out a note stating: “Dear community, we have now been informed of a serious attack with victims that are from the settlement. The settlement’s chief of staff, together with the council’s emergency team, are handling the incident.”

Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA) team that arrived at the scene provided the victims with medical treatment before they were evacuated to Belinson hospital. MDA emergency medicine medic Gil Bismuth said: “When we arrived at the scene, we saw the two lying near the car unconscious. Together with an Israeli military medical force, we gave them initial medical treatment in the field, we put them in military intensive care vehicles and they were taken to the hospital when they were in serious condition.”

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, went to the scene of the attack, and stated: “Unfortunately, this is a very difficult event. The government must change the paradigm and move from defensive to offensive. It cannot be that in the middle of the day terrorists allow themselves to shoot innocent civilians.”

“The ferocity of terrorism proves that there is no deterrence. The instructions to open fire must be changed, the roadblocks must be returned, and An initiative in the terrorist infrastructure of the Palestinian Authority. The people of Israel and the residents of Samaria are strong, we will not break in the face of the murderous terrorism of the Palestinian Authority.”