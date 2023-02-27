Film About Israeli Teens on Life-Changing Holocaust Education Trip to Poland Gets Sold to North American Distributor

A drama about Israeli high school friends who visit Holocaust sites in Poland before starting their military service will soon come to the United States, Variety reported.

A shy teen named Frisch, an aspiring artist named Nitzan and the class hunk Ido are the three friends at the center of Delegation, known in Hebrew as Ha’Mishlahat, from Israeli writer-director Asaf Saban. During their class trip to Poland — which is also their last time together before they enlist in the Israel Defense Forces — these three friends deal with issues related to love, friendship and politics that will change their life as they visit the site of former Nazi concentration camps and Holocaust memorials.

In Israel it is customary for high schools to take students on education trips to Poland to visit the site of former concentration camps and learn about the Holocaust before the teens graduate and prior to their military service.

“At the height of adolescence – with all the confusion, lack of perspective, hormonal chaos and emotional upheaval it entails – tens of thousands of young Israelis each year go abroad for the first time without their parents to experience an emotional intensity that is hard to process and understand for an adult, let alone a teenager,” Saban said. “The nature and structure of the trip is intended to create an emotional experience that in many ways resembles the religious experience of a pilgrimage to holy sites. The natural urge of young people to undergo shocking experiences adds another layer to their emotional expectations of this trip to Poland.”

The film made its world premiere at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival in the Generation 14plus section. It was produced by Agnieszka Dziedzic from Poland’s Koi Studio, Yoav Roeh and Aurit Zamir from Israel’s Gum Films, and Roshanak Behesht Nedjad from Germany’s In Good Company. The movie’s supporters include the Israel Film Fund and the Polish-German Film Fund, and it was co-financed by the Polish Film Institute. “This is not what you would think of as a typical [young adult] YA film or typical YA filmmaking, nor will the audience be limited to young adults,” said Edward Arentz, co-president of Greenwich Entertainment, which recently acquired the North American distribution rights for the film from New Europe Film Sales, according to Variety. “[We are] thrilled to add Asaf Saban’s sophisticated debut to our upcoming slate.” Naszewski, New Europe’s CEO, said, “I’m very happy that Greenwich recognized the quality of the movie. I’m sure its original subject, emotional punch and humor will allow it to play great for the North American audiences.”

Watch the trailer for Delegation below.