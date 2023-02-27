Israel’s Military Says Treating Huwara Riot As ‘a Terror Attack’

i24 News – During a Monday briefing, an Israeli military official stated that the army was treating the deadly riots in Huwara as a “terror attack.”

The official said that the rioters, inflamed by a Palestinian terror attack that resulted in the death of two Israelis, were “expected on the main road” however they “dispersed around Huwara.” He added: “It was not a good day for us.”

Additionally, the Israeli military official noted that they are on a “manhunt” – both for the terrorist who killed the brothers Hallel Menachem Yaniv and Yigal Yaakov Yaniv and the person who shot and killed Palestinian man Sameh Aktash during the riots. The official clarified that it wasn’t the army that killed Aktash.

During the riots, at least 15 homes sustained damage and over 25 cars were torched, according to Palestinian reports. Additionally, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent medical service, two more individuals were shot, a third person was stabbed, and a fourth person was struck with an iron bar.

A local Palestinian’s home was shown on fire in a video recorded shortly after the incident, which was apparently carried out by settlers. Settlers reportedly also set dozens of additional residences in the town on fire later that evening.