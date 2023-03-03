Friday, March 3rd | 10 Adar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Hungary to Move Israel Embassy to Jerusalem – Report

Israel Tells Top US General it Sees Need to Cooperate Against Iran

Netanyahus Pay Condolence Call on Yaniv Family, Who Lost Two Sons to Terrorism

Joe Woolf, 94, Helped Connect Fellow Veterans of Israel’s 1948 War of Independence

American Jewish Committee Joins Amicus Brief in Religious Liberty Supreme Court Case

FIFA President Announces Visit to Israel After Meeting With Counterpart From Israeli Football Association

House Ethics Committee Opens Formal Investigation Into George Santos

New Leader of Italy’s Main Left-Wing Party Raises Concern With Attacks on Israel and Comments on Her Jewish Origins

‘Punishment of Death’: FBI Arrests Michigan Man Who Allegedly Threatened to Kill Jewish Officials

Ticketmaster Slammed for Keeping Nation of Islam Leader Farrakhan on Platform

March 3, 2023 10:28 am
0

Israel Tells Top US General it Sees Need to Cooperate Against Iran

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley speaks during a news conference with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (not pictured), on the day of the NATO defence ministers’ meeting at the Alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 14, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Israel hosted the top US military officer, Army General Mark Milley, on Friday for discussions that it said included the need for cooperation on denying Iran nuclear weaponry.

Milley made the previously unannounced visit ahead of a trip to Israel by Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin that will also include neighbouring Egypt and Jordan – US-aligned Arab states that have influence on Israeli-Palestinian affairs.

“Ongoing cooperation is required in order to prevent Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon,” Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant’s office quoted him as telling Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Amid its long-stalled negotiations with world powers on renewing a 2015 nuclear deal, Western powers say Iran has made advances with technologies that could potentially yield it a bomb. Tehran denies having any such plan.

Milley spokesperson Colonel Dave Butler said the general and his hosts would “address the many challenges and opportunities facing Israel and the Middle East region” but the statement did not offer further details on the agenda.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.