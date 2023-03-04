Man Lightly Wounded in West Bank Terror Shooting Near Hebron

i24 News – According to the Israeli military and medical personnel, a man was lightly wounded late on Friday night in the southern West Bank when Palestinian gunmen fired at his automobile.

The man, roughly 65 years old, was shot in the leg while driving along Route 60, close to the Beit Hagai community, south of Hebron, according to the Magen David Adom medical service. According to the Israeli military’s first assessment, the attacker or attackers fired from a passing car.

The army stated that troops discovered shell casings at the location and were searching the area for the attacker.

Over the past week, there have been a lot of gunshot attacks by Palestinians targeting Israeli drivers. Hallel and Yagel Yaniv, brothers from the community of Har Bracha, were slain on Sunday while waiting in traffic in the town of Huwara.

Following that, hundreds of extreme settlers set fire to homes, cars, and livestock as they rampaged through Huwara and neighboring towns, leaving one Palestinian dead (Sameh Aqtash) and numerous more seriously hurt.

Elan Ganeles, an Israeli-American, was killed by Palestinian terrorists the following day while traveling to a wedding in the Jordan Valley. The attack targeted several other Israeli drivers and another Israeli-owned vehicle in a different part of the West Bank, but no one was hurt.