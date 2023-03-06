Monday, March 6th | 13 Adar 5783

March 6, 2023 8:20 am
Israeli Lightly Wounded in Drive-By Shooting Attack in Judea

avatar by JNS.org

An Israeli Border police officer walks up to the house of Palestinian gunman Khaire Alkam in A-Tur in eastern Jerusalem, after Alkam shot dead at least seven people near a synagogue in Neve Yaacov which lies on land that Israel annexed to Jerusalem after the 1967 Middle East war, January 28, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JNS.org – An Israeli civilian was lightly wounded late on Friday night in a drive-by shooting in Judea, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

A preliminary investigation found that a terrorist opened fire at the victims’ vehicle from another vehicle on Highway 60, near the Jewish community of Beit Hagai, located south of Hebron.

Israeli forces found shell casings and launched a search for the perpetrators, according to the IDF.

The Magen David Adom emergency medical service said the Israeli man in his 60s sustained a wound to his leg and was evacuated to hospital in stable condition.

March 6, 2023 8:16 am
The attack came after a Palestinian terrorist on Feb. 26 killed Israeli brothers Hallel and Yagel Yaniv while they were stuck in a traffic jam along Highway 60 near the village of Huwara.

The next day, Palestinian terrorists fatally shot dual American-Israeli Elan Ganeles while he was driving close to Jericho in the Jordan Valley.

