Wednesday, March 8th | 15 Adar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Soldier Wounded in Jerusalem Terror Attack Welcomed from Hospital

Netanyahu Warns MKs Not to Criticize Reservists Amid Judicial Row

Franco-Irish Citizen Sentenced to 6.5 years in Iran as Health Worsens: Family

White House Backs Senate Bill to Boost US Ability to Ban TikTok

Pentagon Chief, in Unannounced Visit to Iraq, Pledges Continued US Troop Presence

Federal Grand Jury Indicts Los Angeles Gunman Who Shot Two Jewish Men

US Backs Israel’s ‘Legitimate Right’ to Fight Terror Following Jenin Operation

IDF Strikes Hamas Post in Gaza After Explosive Detonated Near Troops Along Border

Current and Former New Hampshire Legislators Issue Call to Support Anti-BDS Bill

Remembering The Scorpion Pass Massacre of 1954

March 8, 2023 10:02 am
0

Israeli Soldier Wounded in Jerusalem Terror Attack Welcomed from Hospital

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by i24 News

IDF soldiers completing the ground forces combat officers course in 2022. Photo: IDF

i24 News – Lieutenant Nadav, who was seriously wounded in Jerusalem’s City of David shooting attack in January, put on the uniform for the first time on Wednesday morning.

He arrived straight from the hospital to complete the beret march, which signifies the end of a soldier’s training, with the 202nd Battalion of the Israeli army at the Western Wall, the traditional spot for the journey’s end ceremony. He was greeted with cheers by fellow soldiers.

“The officer put on a uniform for the first time since the attack and met with his soldiers and commanders in the Western Wall square,” the army’s statement said.

Nadav was wounded in a terrorist attack carried out by a 13-year-old east Jerusalem resident. His father had also been hurt in the same shooting attack. The army reported that despite his serious injury, he managed to neutralize the young terrorist.

Nadav was then taken to hospital, where his condition deteriorated before recently improving to allow him to be discharged on Wednesday. About two weeks ago, an indictment was filed against the 13-year-old terrorist.

According to the indictment, the terrorist decided to carry out a murderous terrorist attack against Jews. He watched online videos to learn how to operate a gun.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.