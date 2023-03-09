Actor Chaim Topol From ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ Fame Remembered as Israeli ‘National Treasure, Cultural Icon and Mensch’ After His Passing

Award-winning Israeli actor Chaim Topol, who played Tevye in the famed musical Fiddler on the Roof both on stage and in the iconic film adaptation, died in Tel Aviv, Israel, at the age of 87, Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced on Wednesday.

Topol, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago, first took on the role of Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof on stage in Israel and London in the late 1960s. He was chosen to play Tevye in the 1971 film over actor Zero Mostel, who had starred in the Broadway production. The musical is about a father who tries to maintain his Jewish traditions while marrying off his three daughters. He character became an icon and his renditions of If I Were A Rich Man and Tradition remain among the most beloved songs in movie history.

“Anyone who plays Tevye knows he can never top Topol. God rest his soul,” said British-Iranian actor and comedian Omid Djalili in a Twitter post, while the official Twitter account for the state of Israel tweeted about the late actor: “To many of you, he was Tevya, to us Chaim Topol was a national treasure, a cultural icon and above all a human being who loved his country … we lost a legend and a mentch.”

Turner Classic Movies said following his passing, “We are deeply saddened to hear the loss of actor, singer, and illustrator Chaim Topol. A multitalented international star of the stage & screen, we will always remember his warmth that will continue to endure as this sunrise sets.”

Topol was part of performance ensembles and theater troupes during his mandatory military service in the Israel Defense Forces. Judea Pearl, who said he did basic training with Topol in the IDF in 1953, remembered that the actor “was able to make the whole platoon laugh to the ground, including the toughest commanders.”

Topol began his professional acting career in the 1964 hit film Sallah Shabati, for which he won his first Golden Globe. The movie was also the first Israeli film nominated for an Academy Award for best foreign movie.

His performance of Tevye won him a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy in 1972, beating out Gene Wilder’s Willy Wonka and three other candidates. Topol was also nominated for an Oscar — one of eight nominations that the film received — and in 1991, he was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in a Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof.

Topol played Tevye for decades and performed the role more than 3,500 times, according to The Associated Press. Though he starred in other films — including Cast a Giant Shadow with Kirk Douglas, Flash Gordon and the 1981 James Bond movie For Your Eyes Only— he is most well-known for playing Tevye.

“From Fiddler on the Roof to the roof of the world, Haim Topol, who has passed away from us, was one of the most outstanding Israeli stage artists,” Herzog said. “A gifted actor who conquered many stages in Israel and overseas, filled the cinema screens with his presence and above all entered deep into our hearts.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also commented on Topol’s death, saying that his “contribution to Israeli culture will continue to exist for generations.”

Topol illustrated more than 20 books in Hebrew and English and his sketches of Israeli presidents were turned into stamps. In 2015, he was awarded the Israel Prize for lifetime achievement.

He is survived by his wife Galia Finkelstein and their three children Anat, Ady and Omer.