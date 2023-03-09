Thursday, March 9th | 16 Adar 5783

March 9, 2023 8:26 am
‘Iran On One-Yard Line’ Approaching Nuclear Weapon, says Rep. Schneider

avatar by JNS.org

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) speaking at an event. Photo: Facebook.

JNS.org – The Democratic House Steering and Policy Committee named Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on March 7. Schneider, who is Jewish and once worked in a kibbutz wiring factory, is the only Democrat waived onto the committee, where he has served for three prior terms.

“Congress has an important role to play in protecting the safety and security of Israel, America’s closest ally in the Middle East,” he told JNS. “The Abraham Accords have already made historic progress in changing the dynamic of the entire Middle East and hold the hope for more positive steps towards regional peace.”

The congressman says he is proud to be a co-chair and founding member of the “bipartisan, bicameral Abraham Accords Caucus, which will further Congress’ work toward ensuring a secure, Jewish and democratic Israel living side by side with a Palestinian state, with security, peace and prosperity for both nations,” he told JNS.

“Today, Iran is on the one-yard line in their drive towards enriching uranium for a nuclear weapon and is threatening our allies in the region in numerous other ways,” he added. “Strengthening our allies by building unity and enhancing shared security capabilities is critical to confronting Iranian threats to the region. US leadership must provide essential security, stability and a unified defense to the region.”

In a public statement, Schneider, who also serves on the House Ways and Means Committee, added: “I expect to continue my work promoting peace and stability in the Middle East and, importantly, working to ensure Iran never succeeds in acquiring a nuclear weapon.”

