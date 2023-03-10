Friday, March 10th | 17 Adar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran and Saudi Arabia Agree to Resume Ties After Years of Hostility

Florida Commissioner Apologizes for Using ‘Jew You Down’ Slur in Gun Store Visit

Tulane University to Include Antisemitism Training in Orientation Program

Israeli Forces Detonate Explosive Device on Bus Near Beitar Illit, Search for Suspect

Saudi Arabia Seeks US Security Assurances in Exchange for Israel Ties

Murder of Elan Ganeles Brings Palestinian Authority’s ‘Martyr Fund’ Back into Focus

Cross-Party Knesset Delegation Traveling to Bahrain for Conference

Consulting Firm Drops Sponsorship of Harvard Event Over Participation of Linda Sarsour

3 Wounded, 1 in Critical Condition in Terrorist Shooting in Tel Aviv

‘Obsessive’: Republican Senators Urge Department of Education to Examine Anti-Zionism in College Programs

March 10, 2023 9:36 am
0

Israeli Forces Detonate Explosive Device on Bus Near Beitar Illit, Search for Suspect

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by JNS.org

A view shows Palestinian houses in the West Bank village of Wadi Fukin as the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit is seen in the background, June 23, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Mussa Qawasma

JNS.org – The Israeli Defense Forces Home Front Command is urging residents of Beitar Illit to remain inside and lock their doors as police hunt for a terrorist who planted a suspected device that failed to detonate on a bus on Thursday night.

After smoke billowed from a black bag on a bus nearby, officials neutralized the device, per reports. The man who placed the bag on the bus had already exited the vehicle, according to media reports.

Israeli security officials issued a Red Alert warning of an infiltration at 10:20 p.m. local time as they began a massive search for the terrorist. Beitar Illit is a haredi enclave of more than 9,000 families about 12 miles southwest of Jerusalem in the Gush Etzion bloc.

The ongoing security situation and intermittent warning sirens resulted in “numerous” emergency calls to the United Hatzalah dispatch center from those “suffering emotional shock and psychological stress reactions,” the organization stated.

The attempted attack came shortly after a terrorist shooting on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv, where three people were wounded by a Palestinian gunman who was shot and killed at the scene in an exchange of fire with Israeli forces.

 

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.