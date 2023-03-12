3 Lions’ Den Terror Group Members Killed in Shootout with Israeli Soldiers

i24 News – A Golani patrol neutralized three terrorists near the West Bank city of Nablus after they fired at an Israeli military position, the army said in a statement on Sunday morning.

“Tonight (Sunday) a number of armed men fired at a force that was in a military position near the Jit junction in the Samaria Brigade. A Golani patrol force, which carried out proactive activity in the area, responded by shooting at the armed men,” the army spokesperson’s statement said.

“Three gunmen were neutralized during the exchange of fire and another gunman turned himself in and was arrested. The fighters confiscated three M-16 rifles, a pistol and cartridges that were in the possession of the terrorists,” it added.

The arrested suspect was handed over for further investigation by the security forces. The Israeli military later added that a fourth suspect turned himself in afterward. The suspect has also been arrested and taken for questioning. There were no casualties among Israeli forces.

The Lions’ Den terror group released a statement claiming the gunmen as members, saying “The blood shed from Nablus to Jenin, passing through every inch of Palestine, only increases our determination to continue the path of victory and liberation.”

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hailed the operation saying it prevented further attacks.

“In a determined and precise action, the fighters who opened fire at them tonight. Praises to the fighters for their determination and professionalism, with their action they prevented further attacks,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli military detained ten suspects in West Bank in raids as part of the ongoing Operation “Break the Wave.” They have also arrested a Palestinian man suspected of planting a bomb on a bus in the West Bank settlement of Beitar Illit on Thursday night.