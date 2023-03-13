Antisemitic Graffiti Found on Jewish Student’s Door at Stanford University

A Jewish Stanford University student found an image of Hitler and swastikas on their door on Friday, several university administrators confirmed on Saturday in an email to the community.

“A student who resides inside the room was alarmed to find the images on their whiteboard, and reported the incident to residential staff members,” the email said. “This incident unfortunately is one of several antisemitic incidents that have occurred this academic year.”

The Stanford University Department of Public Safety described the incident as a hate crime and is investigating it, the email noted, which was signed by Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole, Vice Provost for Institutional Equity, Access, and Community Patrick Dunkley, Associate Dean for Religious and Spiritual Life and Campus Rabbi Laurie Hahn Tapper, and Dean for Religious and Spiritual Life Tiffany Steinwert.

Other antisemitic incidents on campus in the last year include the removal of an Israeli flag from a display of others from across the world and the desecration of a mezuzah belonging to a graduate student. Most recently, on Feb. 28, someone graffitied swastikas, the n-word, and “KKK” in a men’s bathroom.

Over 1,600 students at the university are Jewish, according to Hillel International.

