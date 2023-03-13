Monday, March 13th | 20 Adar 5783

Bill Protecting PM From Impeachment Submitted to Israeli Parliament

March 13, 2023 8:43 am
Bill Protecting PM From Impeachment Submitted to Israeli Parliament

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Photo: Courtesy

i24 News – The Knesset (Israeli Parliament) Law Committee on Monday approved a bill aimed at preventing the prime minister’s ouster, which now passes to the plenum for the first reading later today.

The bill was proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition leader and Likud member Ofir Katz, amid concerns that the attorney general could rule that Netanyahu be impeached over his corruption trials and judicial reform plans.

According to the text, the Supreme Court would not be able to deliberate a possible dismissal of the prime minister, and that only a physical or mental incapacity could force him to leave office. In the event that lawmakers requested the departure of the prime minister contrary to the government’s decision, then a majority of 90 deputies out of the 120 in the Knesset would be needed on a vote for his dismissal.

The coalition insists that this law is aimed at preventing the high court from subverting the will of the voters by removing a prime minister from office.

“There is no country where a court can order the impeachment of a prime minister,” Katz said.

“We will not let any justice official cause a revolution. We protect democracy,” he added.

