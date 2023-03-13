Last Week’s Shooter in Tel Aviv Is ‘Martyr,’ Attack Is ‘Operation’ in PA and Fatah Terminology

Last Thursday evening on Dizengoff Street in the heart of Tel Aviv, 23-year-old terrorist and Hamas member Mutaz Al-Khawaja opened fire and shot and wounded three Israelis, two of them severely. The terrorist then shot at Israeli police officers who shot and killed him. Two of the three victims are still in critical condition.

Following the attack, the official Palestinian Authority (PA) daily called the attacker a “Martyr” — the highest achievable status in Islam — and referred to the attack as a “shooting operation.” PA leader Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah Movement called Israelis fleeing the attack “settlers,” thereby defining Tel Aviv as “occupied” and all of Israel as “Palestine”:

Headline: “The death as a Martyr of a young person and the wounding of 3 Israelis in a shooting operation in Tel Aviv” “Three Israelis were wounded at different levels of severity yesterday evening, Thursday [March 9, 2023], in a shooting operation carried out on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv, while the one who carried it out died as a Martyr … Local sources and Arab media outlets noted that the one who carried out the operation is Martyr Mutaz Al-Khawaja from the village of Ni’lin west of Ramallah, who is a released prisoner. [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, March 10, 2023]

The image shows text with the logo of Fatah-run Awdah TV above it.

Posted text: “Chaos and the fleeing of the settlers after a shooting on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv and reports of killed people Text on image: “The occupation’s media: Chaos and the fleeing of the settlers after a shooting on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv and reports of killed people”

Mutaz Al-Khawaja was a 23-year-old Palestinian terrorist and Hamas member who shot and wounded 3 Israelis — Or Asher, 32, Rotem Mansano, 34, and Michael Osdon, 36 — on Dizengoff Street in central Tel Aviv on March 9, 2023. Two Israeli Arabs who drove Al-Khawaja the scene of the attack turned themselves in to the police the following day.

The author is a senior analyst at Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this article first appeared.