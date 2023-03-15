Wednesday, March 15th | 22 Adar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Blocks EU’s Foreign Chief from Visiting over Critical Comments – Report

Israel’s Netanyahu to Depart to Berlin Amid Judicial Overhaul Protests

Kremlin: Relations with US in Dire State Amid Drone Incident

Bahrain Could Follow Riyadh in Restoring Relations with Iran

Israeli, Dominican Republic Baseball Teams Sign MoU at World Baseball Classic in Miami

European Parliament Debates ‘Deterioration of Democracy’ in Israel

Woman Whose Two Sons Died in Jerusalem Terror Attack Gives Birth

Trump Touts Jerusalem Embassy Move as Israel Takes Center Stage in 2024 Campaign

Israeli Foreign Minister Pushes Back Against EU ‘Interference’ in Judicial Reform Crisis

‘There Are Still Some People You Need to Burn’: UN Teachers in Gaza Praise Terrorists, Hitler on Social Media, New Report Says

March 15, 2023 9:21 am
0

Israel Blocks EU’s Foreign Chief from Visiting over Critical Comments – Report

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by i24 News

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks to members of the media as he attends a European Union (EU) Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Brussels, Belgium January 23, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Johanna Geron

i24 News – Israel’s Foreign Ministry reportedly blocked the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell from visiting the country due to his recent critical comments about Israel.

Borrell, who has recently expressed interest in visiting Israel and the West Bank, on Tuesday voiced concerns over the Israeli government’s planned judicial reform. Last week, he also published an article in which he compared Israeli settler attacks in the West Bank to Palestinian terrorist attacks against Israelis. In addition, Borrell criticized Israeli military operations that “frequently cause civilian Palestinian deaths, often without effective accountability” and “illegal settlements” that are “expanding on occupied land.”

“There’s no reason to reward him (Borrell) for his conduct,” an official in the foreign ministry was quoted as saying by Hebrew media.

The move comes after Borrell on Tuesday addressed the European Parliament during a special session on “the deterioration of democracy in Israel” amid the ongoing protests against the judicial overhaul. He underlined that the EU would not interfere in internal Israeli politics, but “is fully empowered to discuss these dynamics and to understand what happens there with respect to our perception of values and interests in the region.”

Related coverage

March 15, 2023 9:21 am
0

Israel’s Netanyahu to Depart to Berlin Amid Judicial Overhaul Protests

i24 News - Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to travel to Germany on Wednesday afternoon as protesters against...

Israel’s Foreign Minister on Tuesday had a phone conversation with Borrell, where he condemned both his comments and the EU session.

“There’s no place for any comparison between Israeli terror victims and Palestinian terrorists supported by the Palestinian Authority,” Cohen said.

“The intervention of the European Union in Israeli internal politics and the financing of Palestinian activities that encourage incitement and payments to terrorist families must stop,” he stressed.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.