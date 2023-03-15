Wednesday, March 15th | 22 Adar 5783

March 15, 2023 7:12 am
Woman Whose Two Sons Died in Jerusalem Terror Attack Gives Birth

JNS.org

The murdered children of a recent Jerusalem terror attack, Yaakov Yisrael Paley and Asher Menachem Paley. Photo: Palestinian Media Watch.

JNS.org – Devorah Paley, whose two young sons were killed in a terrorist attack last month in Jerusalem’s Ramot neighborhood, gave birth to a boy overnight Tuesday at Hadassah Medical Center Mount Scopus.

Avraham Paley, who was seriously wounded in the attack, was by his wife’s side while she was in labor. The child is the Paley family’s tenth.

Yaakov Yisrael Paley, 5, and Asher Menachem Paley, 7, were killed on Feb. 10 when Hussein Karaka, 31, an Arab Israeli resident of the Issawiya neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem, smashed his car into a bus stop.

Avraham Paley, 42, was recently released from Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center after spending two weeks in a coma. He learned of the death of his sons when he regained consciousness. Upon leaving the hospital on Monday, he immediately visited his sons’ graves in the city’s Har HaMenuchot cemetery, arriving via ambulance and using a wheelchair.

“Sweethearts, I didn’t have time to say goodbye to you. I want to say thank you. What joy you had in learning, what sweetness, what joy of life,” he said at the cemetery.

Twenty-year-old Alter Shlomo Lederman, a recently married yeshiva student, was also killed in the attack. In addition to Avraham Paley, three other Israelis were wounded in the attack. Karaka was shot dead at the scene by a police officer.

