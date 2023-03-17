10 Jewish Women to Follow for Women’s History Month

Nicole Raviv

Nicole Raviv is a singer, songwriter, and actress who has performed in English, French, Hebrew, and Arabic, and sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” for the NHL, NBA, NFL, and MLS. Born to a Romanian mother and Moroccan father in Montreal, Canada, she rose to fame when her rendition of the National Anthem at a 2021 Stanley Cup playoff game went viral. During her performance, her mic kept going in on out, but she sang anyway — and the crowd joined in as well, in a heartwarming, memorable moment. Now, the young singer goes back and forth between New York and Tel Aviv, always wearing a hamsa when she performs to show off her Jewish pride.

Alma Hernandez

Representative Alma Hernandez (D) is an Arizona State House Representative from Tucson, who is a fierce advocate for Israel and Judaism online. She is a Mexican Jew who converted when she was a teenager, once she found out that she had Jewish roots. When she was running, KKK Grand Wizard David Duke went after her, but that didn’t stop her from being proud of who she was. Hernandez, a Democrat, prides herself on building bridges between the Democrats and Republicans in the State House and fighting antisemitism through lawmaking.

Related coverage A Nation Torn Apart JNS.org - I have made some 100 trips to Israel and never before have I left it with such a...

Mahrinah Shije

A United Nations NGO Representative, Mahrinah Shije has mentored hundreds of start-ups around the world. She is of Tewa and Sephardic Jewish descent, and a passionate advocate for Indigenous rights. Currently, she serves as a partner at Zia Impact, where she helps clients with impact strategy and sustainable economic development. Follow her on Twitter to discover her latest work in the Jewish, Indigenous, and tech worlds.

Amy Albertson

Amy Albertson’s Instagram bio says, “Chinese-American Jew. Yes, we exist. Being unapologetically me so you can be you.” That should tell you everything you need to know about the activist and social media strategist. Amy is currently an associate at the Tel Aviv Institute and works at At The Well, an organization that helps Jewish women embrace their well-being through ancient Jewish rituals. On her Instagram, Amy brings up topics like anti-Asian racism and antisemitism, and how the two cultures are similar.

Ysabella Hazan

The Consulate General of Israel in Montreal, Ysabella Hazan, is a young Jew who isn’t afraid to speak up against antisemitism and show off her pro-Israel pride. She is a law student and Mizrahi Jew, who frequently gives talks on the importance of standing up for the Jewish community, and she creates clothing for her fashionable Decolonized Judean line.

Shekhiynah Larks

Shekhiynah Larks, a diversity trainer and program coordinator at the Jewish organization Be’chol Lashon, is a Black Jew who creates videos about her multi-cultural identity. She has been particularly vocal in the wake of hate coming from Black Hebrew Israelites and antisemitic statements from Kanye West. It’s her goal to give a voice to the Black Jewish community, and help other Jews understand them better.

Eve Barlow

Eve Barlow is an unapologetic pro-Israel and women’s rights activist as well as a talented music journalist. The Scottish Jew, who now lives in Los Angeles, posts pictures on Instagram of herself lighting Shabbat candles, shaking the lulav on Sukkot, and visiting Israel. She calls herself “the most trolled Jew on the internet,” and she may be right: one time, Seth Rogen went head to head with her on Twitter, and people started calling her “Eve Fartlow” and sending her death threats. All that hate didn’t stop Eve from standing up for what she believes in and fighting back against the haters.

Noa Tishby

Actress Noa Tishby, who wrote the hit book, “Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth” uses her Instagram to promote her work as a Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism and Delegitimization of Israel. Along with posting cute photos of her and her son, she also makes timely videos about Holocaust revisionism, terrorist attacks in Israel, and supporting the IDF, which she served in when she was younger.

Eden Cohen

A former entertainment lawyer, Eden Cohen is now a senior advisor at the Office of the Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism and the Delegitimization of Israel. She uses her online platforms to post pro-Israel sentiments and combat antisemitism around the world. She frequently interfaces with politicians to establish policies to combat and stop antisemitism online, and is often seen with fellow activists Noa Tishby and Jordyn Tilchen. Together, they collaborate on pro-Israel projects and promoting pro-Israel messages in the media.

Jordyn Tilchen

Not a day goes by that Jordyn Tilchen isn’t standing up to anti-Israel trolls on Twitter and advocating for the Jewish state, where she is going to soon live after she makes aliyah. Her Twitter bio states, “Iron dome stan account. Mossad dolphin trainer. Inventor of the Jewish Space Laser,” which is a glimpse into how she sarcastically handles all the antisemites coming after her. Follow Jordyn for her hot takes and interesting perspectives on Israel and antisemitism.

Kylie Ora Lobell (@KylieOraLobell on Twitter) is a writer and president of KOL Digital Marketing, a publicity and marketing firm for Jewish organizations and authors.