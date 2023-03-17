Friday, March 17th | 24 Adar 5783

March 17, 2023 8:42 am
US Secretary of State Blinken says Israel’s Judicial Reforms Require ‘Consensus’

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken hold a joint news conference in Jerusalem, May 25, 2021. Menahem Kahana/Pool via REUTERS

i24 News – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that major political reforms in Israel require a consensus, as Israel continues to be hit by nationwide protests against the proposed judicial reforms by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his governing coalition.

In an interview with AFP on Thursday, Blinken said that while the United States would not take sides on issue that is currently paralyzing Israeli society, he believes a “consensus is the best way forward” inside what he described the “very vibrant democracy of Israel.”

Blinken’s comments come hours after the White House expressed support for the plan presented by President Isaac Herzog to find a compromise for Israel’s judicial reform crisis.

US President Joe Biden’s administration said that the plan put forth by Herzog “is a plan that is consistent with Israel’s and the United States’ shared democratic values,” and emphasized that the US fears the proposed judicial reform in its current form and has urged Israeli leaders to find a consensus.

“The genius of our democracy – and frankly Israeli democracy – is that it is built on strong institutions, which include checks and balances that promote an independent judiciary,” said White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

“We support President Herzog’s continued efforts to seek a solution consistent with these democratic principles.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the president’s compromise plan during his visit to Berlin and said it was a “great missed opportunity.” Netanyahu said the plan does not reflect the will of the people.

