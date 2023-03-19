Sunday, March 19th | 26 Adar 5783

March 19, 2023 11:30 am
Israeli Man Critically Wounded in Terrorist Shooting Attack in Huwara, West Bank

avatar by i24 News

Illustrative. Submachine guns uncovered by the Israeli Border Police upon apprehension of Arab infiltrators from Shechem. Photo: Border Police.

i24 NewsAn Israeli man was critically wounded Sunday in a shooting attack perpetrated by a Palestinian terrorist in the town of Huwara in the West Bank. The terrorist was neutralized by an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officer following a brief manhunt.

The attack unfolded as a couple were sat in a parked vehicle. The woman, who was in the passenger’s seat as the terrorist fired at the man through the car’s windshield, was treated for anxiety. The driver, shot by the terrorist, who is reportedly a weapons and combat trainer, was able to shoot back at the attacker and emptied a gun cartridge at the terrorist.

An improvised Carlo submachine gun was used in the attack. The weapon jammed after firing around 18 shots, causing the terrorist to drop it and flee the scene. The IDF launched a manhunt that concluded with a shootout not far from the scene, where the terrorist was neutralized.

He managed to empty a gun cartridge at the terrorist and even make himself a tourniquet plus a first dressing.

Huwara is the site of the terrorist attack in which two Israeli brothers Hallel and Yagel Yaniv were killed last month.

Following the killing of the Yaniv brothers in Huwara, Israeli settlers rampaged through the Palestinian community burning homes and property, and shooting a number of people resulting in one fatality. No arrests have been made in connection to the violence, although two Jewish Israelis are being held on administrative detention.

