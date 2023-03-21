Tel Aviv Terror Victim Or Eshkar Succumbs to Wounds

JNS.org – Or Eshkar, 32, died on Monday from a bullet wound sustained during a terror attack in Tel Aviv on March 9.

Eshkar was wounded when 23-year-old Palestinian Mutaz al-Khawaja, a Hamas member from Ni’lin beyond the Green Line, opened fire outside a cafe on the corner of Dizengoff and Ben-Gurion streets in the city center.

The terrorist also shot Rotem Mansano, 34, and Michael Osdon, 36.

“We hoped and prayed. Unfortunately, Or Eshkar, who was wounded in the attack in Tel Aviv, died today,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The heart breaks. I send condolences to his family and friends. May his memory be for a blessing,” he added.

קיווינו והתפללנו. לצערנו, אור אשכר שנפצע בפיגוע בתל אביב, נפטר היום מפצעיו. הלב נשבר. אני שולח את תנחומיי למשפחתו ולחבריו. יהי זכרו ברוך. pic.twitter.com/df6pSPjOLV — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 20, 2023



The three Israeli friends were on their way to a wedding when they were attacked by al-Khawaja, who fled the scene while firing at other people before being killed in a shootout with police officers.

“Or came to us after extensive resuscitation attempts in the field, which were ongoing in the hospital, and he was immediately taken to the operating room where against all odds doctors managed to stabilize his condition,” said Roni Gamzu, director of Ichilov Hospital.

“Unfortunately, the … wounds were fatal, and after a lengthy struggle over a number of days … we were forced to declare his death,” he added.