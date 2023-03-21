Tuesday, March 21st | 28 Adar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Tel Aviv Terror Victim Or Eshkar Succumbs to Wounds

‘Behavior of Colonizers’: Many Latino Millennials and Gen-Zers Don’t Believe Antisemitism Is a Problem: Survey

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad Representatives Speak at University of Cape Town

UK Jewish Group Threatens Lawsuit Against London University Following Student Support of Hezbollah

Biden Urges Judicial Compromise, West Bank Calm in Netanyahu Call

‘That’s Where the Line Is Drawn’: Noa Tishby Explains Difference Between Antisemitism, Criticism of Israel on ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’

Fury in Poland Over ‘Antisemitic’ Defense of Pope John Paul II

Israeli Athlete Defeats Competitor Who Sent Him Antisemitic Messages

Coalition to Vote on Judicial Appointments Bill Before Holiday Recess

Archaeologists Discover Oldest Pearl City in the Gulf in the UAE

March 21, 2023 7:16 am
0

Tel Aviv Terror Victim Or Eshkar Succumbs to Wounds

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by JNS.org

United Hatzalah volunteers treat a number of people for gunshot wounds and a number of people suffering emotional shock at the scene of a terrorist attack on Dizengoff Street at the corner of Ben Gurion Boulevard in Tel Aviv. Credit: United Hatzalah

JNS.org – Or Eshkar, 32, died on Monday from a bullet wound sustained during a terror attack in Tel Aviv on March 9.

Eshkar was wounded when 23-year-old Palestinian Mutaz al-Khawaja, a Hamas member from Ni’lin beyond the Green Line, opened fire outside a cafe on the corner of Dizengoff and Ben-Gurion streets in the city center.

The terrorist also shot Rotem Mansano, 34, and Michael Osdon, 36.

“We hoped and prayed. Unfortunately, Or Eshkar, who was wounded in the attack in Tel Aviv, died today,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Related coverage

March 20, 2023 9:00 am
0

Coalition to Vote on Judicial Appointments Bill Before Holiday Recess

i24 News - Israeli coalition party leaders said Sunday that they plan to pass the proposed bill reforming the Supreme...

“The heart breaks. I send condolences to his family and friends. May his memory be for a blessing,” he added.


The three Israeli friends were on their way to a wedding when they were attacked by al-Khawaja, who fled the scene while firing at other people before being killed in a shootout with police officers.

“Or came to us after extensive resuscitation attempts in the field, which were ongoing in the hospital, and he was immediately taken to the operating room where against all odds doctors managed to stabilize his condition,” said Roni Gamzu, director of Ichilov Hospital.

“Unfortunately, the … wounds were fatal, and after a lengthy struggle over a number of days … we were forced to declare his death,” he added.

The attack was the latest in a wave of terrorism to strike Israel.

On Sunday, a terrorist opened fire at a car on Route 60 in the Arab village of Huwara, just outside Nablus, seriously injuring 41-year-old David Stern. Stern was able to shoot and partially incapacitate the terrorist, identified as Leith Nazar, 28, a resident of the village of Madama near Nablus (biblical Shechem).

On Feb. 26, a Palestinian attacker gunned down brothers Hallel Menachem and Yagel Yaakov Yaniv, also on Route 60 in Huwara.

The next day, Palestinian terrorists killed Israeli-American Elan Ganeles near the Beit Ha’arava Junction, close to Jericho in the Jordan Valley.

Earlier in February, a terrorist attack in Jerusalem’s Ramot neighborhood claimed the lives of Yaakov Israel Paley, 6, his brother, Asher Menachem Paley, 8, and 20-year-old Alter Shlomo Lederman. Three days later, Border Police Staff Sgt. Asil Sawaed, 22, died from wounds sustained in a terrorist attack at a checkpoint to Shuafat in Jerusalem.

On Jan. 27, seven people were killed and several others were wounded in a terrorist shooting rampage at a synagogue in Jerusalem’s Neve Yaakov neighborhood.

 

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.