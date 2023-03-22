Huwara Survivor Calls on Israeli Government to Prevent Next Attack

JNS.org – The Israeli man seriously wounded in Sunday’s shooting in Huwara spoke to the public on Tuesday for the first time since the incident, saying it was a “miracle” he survived and calling on the security establishment to prevent the next attack.

Speaking from his hospital bed, David Stern, 41, a dual Israeli-US citizen from Itamar in Samaria, said he and his wife had been driving to Jerusalem on Route 60 when the attack occurred. He recalled arriving at the Arab village’s main square and stopping to allow a person—the terrorist—to cross the road. Stern said that he noticed that the man was “blocking one hand” in a suspicious way.

“I immediately started going for [my] gun. The terrorist turned in our direction, and we started shooting almost together. He shot at us, I shot at him, and I saw from the side window that after firing something like 10 bullets he ran away. I drove the car a few hundred meters and stopped. I started putting on a tourniquet and a bandage, and after a few minutes the ambulance arrived and they took me away to the hospital,” he said.

🔊 Just two days after he was shot in the head by a Palestinian terrorist in the West Bank town of Huwara, Israeli-American former US Marine David Stern recounted the fateful moments he and his wife came under fire Watch: pic.twitter.com/olGZntWhtW — Ynetnews (@ynetnews) March 22, 2023