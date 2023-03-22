Huwara Survivor Calls on Israeli Government to Prevent Next Attack

His wife, 35, was also evacuated to hospital, suffering from shock.
Stern is a trainer of fast-response defense units made up of Jewish residents in Samaria. He is a US Marines Corps veteran and a martial arts expert.
Israeli security forces pursued and captured the terrorist, who was later identified as Leith Nazar, 28, a resident of the village of Madama near Nablus (biblical Shechem).
Stern addressed the public on Tuesday, thanking them for their outpouring of support after the terrorist attack.
“First of all, I want to say thank you to God and all the people of Israel for the prayers and support. I really feel everyone’s love, thank you very much.”
The attack came three weeks after two Israeli brothers were killed in a terrorist attack near Huwara. Hallel Menachem and Yagel Yaakov Yaniv were shot by a Palestinian terrorist who was later killed in an Israeli counter-terrorism operation in Jenin.
In his remarks to the gathered press, Stern pleaded with Israel’s political and security establishment to do more to protect residents of Judea and Samaria from Palestinian terrorism.
“We have to put back the checkpoints, we can’t continue like this. We survived the attack, but what will happen to the next family?” he said.
Following the murder of the Yaniv brothers, Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev pledged to accelerate construction of a bypass road around Huwara frozen under the previous government.