Palestinian Women and Female Terrorists Are ‘An Example for the Women of the World’

From the Palestinian Authority (PA) prime minister to Fatah party officials, the Palestinian leadership praised Palestinian women on the occasion of International Women’s Day earlier this month.

But why are Palestinian women praiseworthy? According to the PA, the reason is:

– Because they are terrorists and murderers

– Because they are mothers of terrorists who have the “ability to withstand tragic moments” and sacrifice for “redemption”

Lauding Palestinian women, PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh specifically singled out female terrorists (“prisoners”) as well as mothers and wives of male terrorists (“Martyrs and prisoners”) for praise:

On the occasion of the [International Women’s Day] event, [PA] Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh conveyed his appreciation and blessings to the Palestinian women everywhere. He especially noted the mothers and wives of the Martyrs and prisoners, and the lauded female prisoners. Shtayyeh emphasized that activity is continuing in order to advance the women’s status, protect their rights, and strengthen their participation in the various fields. [emphasis added] [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, March 7, 2023]

The PA announced in a headline in its official daily that Palestinian women are “an example for the women of the world.” Why? Because they know how to “withstand tragic moments” and know “that liberating the homeland and the people is an act of struggle whose price is heavy.”

They are also outstanding because they understand that “sacrifices” are needed in order to bring about “redemption.” In other words, Palestinian women are admired for the fact that their sons and husbands, and sometimes even they themselves, are terrorists — in PA terminology “self-sacrificing fighters,” or “Martyrs” in the event they get killed while carrying out their terror attacks:

Headline: “The Palestinian woman is lofty, and she is an example for the women of the world” The most prominent thing about the Palestinian woman is her ability to withstand tragic moments, difficult moments of loss, as she knows that liberating the homeland and the people is an act of struggle whose price is heavy, and that the sacrifices bring the redemption closer and put an end to the general tragedy. It should be noted that more than 100 years of difficult conflict have created a deep consciousness that can be summarized thus: Palestine will return to the Palestinians only with the defeat of Zionism, and this defeat will not be achieved in a knockout, because Zionism is a transcontinental enemy that summarizes the orientalist colonialist ideology. Due to all this the battle is long and requires endurance, stamina, and sacrifice, generation after generation. [emphasis added] [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, March 8, 2023]

This statement echoes another by Fatah Central Committee member Abbas Zaki, who has explained that Palestinian women are like no other because they “view their children as insignificant compared to the homeland”:

One such mother has proved her admirable character by being the mother of six terrorists who were responsible for at least 10 murders: “Female fighter Um Nasser Abu Hmeid.” To show her admiration, Ramallah and El-Bireh Governor Laila Ghannam visited Abu Hmeid on Women’s Day. Ghannam praised her as “the living role model of the Palestinian woman and mother who is full of giving” and “the symbol of sacrifice”:

Posted text: “I had the honor to visit female fighter Um Nasser Abu Hmeid (i.e., mother of terrorists responsible for at least 10 murders; see note below), this Khansa, the living role model of the Palestinian woman and mother who is full of giving. We wish her, and through her all the mothers of our Martyrs and our prisoners – to her and to them: Blessings and wishes for the future, on the occasion of March 8 [International Women’s Day]. We are proud of this Khansa, the symbol of sacrifice, who has sacrificed two Martyrs, and still four of her sons are serving punishments that exceed a life sentence.” [Ramallah and El-Bireh Governor Laila Ghannam, Facebook page]

Palestinian Media Watch has exposed that PA leaders continuously promote Um Nasser Abu Hmeid as a role model for Palestinian women and “a school for all mothers,” due to her being a mother of imprisoned and dead terrorists.

Blessing specific deceased Palestinian female journalists, writers, and poets, a regular columnist for the official PA daily singled out female terrorists such Dalal Mughrabi, the female leader of the most lethal terror attack in Israel’s history, in which Palestinian terrorists murdered 37 civilians — including 12 children. He also mentioned “heroic fighter Fatima Barnawi” — a terrorist who planted a bomb in a movie theater, and Shadia Abu Ghazaleh — a terrorist bombmaker. [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, March 8, 2023]

On TV and social media, PA Chairman Abbas’ Fatah Movement stressed that terrorists are the movement’s preferred role models for women:

The image shows from left to right terrorists Theresa Halsa, who was involved in the killing of 1; Israa Ja’abis, who wounded 1; and Dalal Mughrabi, who led the murder of 37, 12 of them children. In the upper right is the logo of Fatah-run Awdah TV.

For Fatah, murderer Mughrabi is also still “the Bride of Jaffa” because of her “operation”:

Fatah-run Awdah TV host: “‘My last will to you all, my rifle-bearing brothers, begins with freezing the secondary conflicts and escalating the main conflict against the Zionist enemy and aiming the rifles, all the rifles, at the Zionist enemy. What protects the independence of the Palestinian decision is the firm rifles of all the Palestinians. I say to all my brothers wherever they are to continue on the same path we went on.’ This is the last will of Dalal Mughrabi, or ‘the Bride of Jaffa’ as the Palestinians call her, who was full of love for the homeland and dedicated her life to see it free and proud. Dalal carried out an operation [i.e., terror attack] against the occupation, through which she wanted to teach it a painful lesson by striking its [territorial] depth, and thus she wrote with her blood a new page in the history of the Palestinian resistance in 1978.” [emphasis added] [Fatah Commission of Information and Culture, Facebook page, March 11, 2023]

Palestinian Media Watch has exposed that Mughrabi is one of the PA and Fatah’s greatest role models for society. Earlier this year Fatah broadcast the video above on its TV station Awdah.

The anniversary of Mughrabi’s death nearly coincided with International Women’s Day, and this was utilized by the official PA daily as yet another opportunity to glorify the murderer and her “achievements.” In two reports, the PA recounted Mughrabi’s “operation” in detail, noting the “courage” of Mughrabi and her terrorist accomplices, which it alleged was “underestimated” by the Israelis. The PA also falsified facts, exaggerating the number of Israeli victims to 100 — and not 37 — while claiming they were all soldiers, and not civilians, including 12 children:

“Today, Saturday [March 11, 2023], is the 45thanniversary of the death as a Martyr of female Palestinian fighter Dalal Mughrabi (i.e., terrorist who led murder of 37, 12 of them children)… On the morning of March 11, 1978, Mughrabi and her squad disembarked from two boats on the Palestinian (sic., Israeli) coast, and they succeeded in doing this without the Israelis succeeding in exposing them because they did not correctly estimate the Palestinians’ courage. Dalal and her squad succeeded in going towards Tel Aviv and taking control of a bus with all its soldier passengers (sic., civilian passengers), while the confrontation with other Israeli soldiers outside the bus continued (sic., there was no confrontation with soldiers during the hijacking of the civilian bus). This operation led to hundreds of killed and wounded on the Israeli side (sic., 37 civilians were murdered and over 70 were wounded). In light of the high losses, the Israeli government appointed a special squad from the army commanded by [then Israeli commander and later Israeli Prime Minister] Ehud Barak in order to stop the bus and kill and arrest those on it. They used planes and tanks to surround the self-sacrificing fighters, which caused Dalal Mughrabi to blow up the bus and its passengers leading to the deaths of the Israeli soldiers (sic.).” [emphasis added] [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, March 11, 2023]

“Yesterday, March 11, [2023,] was the 45th anniversary of the death as a Martyr of Palestinian fighter Dalal Mughrabi… She decided to join the ranks of the Palestinian revolution and to act in the ranks of the self-sacrificing fighters (Fedayeen) in the Fatah Movement while still a student. She took many military courses and received lessons in guerilla warfare, during which she trained with different weapons. While taking these courses, she became known for her daring, her courage, her well-developed national sentiment, and for her devotion to Palestine and Fatah… The Deir Yassin squad (i.e., Mughrabi’s terror cell) presented the plan to Martyr commander Khalil Al-Wazir ‘Abu Jihad’ (i.e., terrorist, responsible for the murder of 125 Israelis). The plan was based on a landing operation on the Palestinian coast, taking over a military bus, and setting out in the direction of Tel Aviv in order to attack the Israeli Parliament building (a building located in Jerusalem –Ed.). The self-sacrificing fighters competed among themselves to participate, and first among them Dalal Mughrabi, who was 20. She was selected to lead the squad that would carry out the operation, which was made up of 10 self-sacrificing fighters… Dalal and her squad succeeded in reaching Tel Aviv (sic., the terror squad reached Haifa but never reached Tel Aviv) and took over the bus with all of its soldier passengers (sic., only civilian passengers were on the bus), while outside the bus the battle continued with other Israeli soldiers. Hundreds on the Israeli side were killed and wounded (sic., 37 murdered and 70 wounded)…” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, March 12, 2023]

The author is a senior analyst at Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this article first appeared.