Artists Performing in 2023 Eurovision Song Contest to Make Three-Day Visit to Israel for Pre-Celebration Concert

A group of artists and delegations participating in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will spend three days in Israel next month as part of an annual event where they will partake in planting trees and perform their entries for the Eurovision competition in a concert held in Tel Aviv, it was announced on Wednesday.

The concert will take place in Hangar 11 at Tel Aviv Port on April 3 ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, United Kingdom, beginning on May 9. Artists already confirmed to perform in the Tel Aviv show include the indie rock band Wild Youth from Ireland, singer Blanca Paloma from Spain, the group Joker Out from Slovenia and the pop boy band The Busker from Malta. The pre-Eurovision concert will mark Israel’s 50th annual participation in the Eurovision and honor the nation’s 75th anniversary. The show will be hosted by Dafna Dekel and Sigal Shachmon, who co-hosted the 1999 Eurovision Song Contest in Israel, the year after Israeli singer Dana International won the singing competition.

Artists and delegates from Eurovision will arrive in Israel on April 2 and during their stay will plant trees in the Eurovision Forest — which is a section of the Keren Kayemet L’Israel (KKL)-Jewish National Fund (JNF) Presidents Forest — as part of a global effort to combat the climate crisis, according to the news outlet ESCXTRA. The three-day event, called Israel Calling, will include a gala celebration and a joint press conference with the participating Eurovision artists.

The three-day visit to Israel was initiated by Israeli producer Tali Eshkoli and is a collaboration with Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, The Ministry of Culture and Sports and The Jewish National Fund.

Related coverage Carnegie Hall Concert to Honor Efforts of Japanese Diplomat Who Saved Thousands of Jews During WWII A concert taking place in New York City's iconic Carnegie Hall in April will commemorate Chiune Sugihara, former Japanese vice...

Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen described the Israel Calling event as a “colorful and joyful celebration of music that unites the nations of Europe – just like the contest itself.” He added, “It is exciting to see that in the 75th year of Israel’s independence, artists from all over Europe come here to celebrate with us, before they head to perform on the biggest stage in the world.”

Tickets for the concert on April 3 at Hangar 11 in Tel Aviv will go on sale starting Sunday. The performance will be aired live via social media.

The grand final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be held on May 13. The competition this year was originally scheduled to take place in Ukraine, following the victory of the country’s Kalush Orchestra in the previous Eurovision Song Contest, but due to Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, the contest was moved to the United Kingdom.