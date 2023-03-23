Israel and Poland End Diplomatic Crisis

JNS.org – Israel and Poland announced on Wednesday that the two countries were mending ties, ending a years-long crisis that severely strained relations between the erstwhile allies.

The agreement, signed on Wednesday during an official visit by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to Warsaw, will see Poland restore its ambassador to Israel, and the resumption of Israeli youth visits to Poland for Holocaust education.

After meeting with his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, Israel’s top diplomat hailed “a new chapter” in the relations between the two counties.

“We agreed on the Polish Ambassador’s return to Israel and on ending the tensions between our countries,” Cohen tweeted. “We also signed an agreement about the return of Israeli youth delegations to Poland.”

“Poland is a significant actor in Europe today, and together we will continue to promote issues such as the determined fight against Iran’s nuclear plan,” he added.