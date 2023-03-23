Israel’s Netanyahu to Give ‘Dramatic’ Speech Amid Judicial Overhaul Protests

i24 News – Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was expected to address the public and give a “dramatic” announcement on Thursday regarding the controversial judicial overhaul, which has sparked nationwide protests in recent months.

His speech will coincide with a “National Day of Paralysis” which saw Israelis opposing the controversial judicial shakeup take to the streets across the country in protest for the twelfth consecutive week. While supporters of the legislation urge it will transform the judicial system for good, recent demonstrations have consisted of hundreds of thousands of Israelis protesting what they say puts Israel’s democracy, economy, and security in danger.