March 23, 2023 11:07 am
Israel’s Netanyahu to Give ‘Dramatic’ Speech Amid Judicial Overhaul Protests

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as he convenes a weekly cabinet meeting amid surge of violence in Jerusalem and the West Bank, at the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem, January 29, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool

i24 News – Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was expected to address the public and give a “dramatic” announcement on Thursday regarding the controversial judicial overhaul, which has sparked nationwide protests in recent months.

His speech will coincide with a “National Day of Paralysis” which saw Israelis opposing the controversial judicial shakeup take to the streets across the country in protest for the twelfth consecutive week. While supporters of the legislation urge it will transform the judicial system for good, recent demonstrations have consisted of hundreds of thousands of Israelis protesting what they say puts Israel’s democracy, economy, and security in danger.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu accused protestors of seeking a “constitutional crisis” after his wife, Sara, was bombarded by demonstrators while inside a hair salon. Netanyahu condemned the incident, saying it provided more evidence that those protesting were “anarchists trying to sow disorder.”

Ahead of Netanyahu’s address, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was also set to publicly call for the legislation to be ceased.

The proposed judicial overhaul, if enacted, would give the Israeli government full control over judicial appointments and ban the High Court of Justice from reviewing Basic Laws.

