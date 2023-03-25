Saturday, March 25th | 3 Nisan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Russian Forces Press on Ukraine Front After Reports of Bakhmut Slowdown

Two Wounded in West Bank Drive-By Shooting

Biden Warns Iran After Tit-for-Tat Strikes in Syria

Putin and Erdogan Held Phone Call, Discussed Grain Deal

Threat of US Ban on TikTok Looms after CEO Grilled in Congress

Bipartisan House Taskforce Calls for More Funding for Antisemitism Envoy

WWII Series About Diaries of Dutch Author Murdered in Auschwitz to Be Led by Famed Israeli Director

Social Media Companies Not Doing Enough to Combat Rampant Antisemitism: Report

US Jewish Groups Urge American Rugby Team to Withdraw From South African Tournament After Anti-Israel Snub

Israel AG: Netanyahu Intervention in Judicial Reform ‘Illegal’

March 25, 2023 9:42 am
0

Putin and Erdogan Held Phone Call, Discussed Grain Deal

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan meet on the sidelines of the 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA), in Astana, Kazakhstan October 13, 2022. Photo: Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Erdogan thanked Putin for his “positive attitude” in extending the Black Sea grain deal and expressed his “understanding of the Russian side’s principled position to achieve the full implementation of the second part of the agreement, removing barriers for Russia’s agricultural products,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

Russia laid out conditions on Monday for agreeing to any further extension of the Black Sea grain deal, and Putin said that Moscow could send free grain to African countries if those conditions were not met.

Putin and Ergodan “expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics of trade and economic relations, the successful implementation of joint strategic projects in the energy sector, including gas supplies and the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey,” the Kremlin said.

They also discussed the normalization of Turkish-Syrian relations, it said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.