March 25, 2023 1:14 pm
Two Wounded in West Bank Drive-By Shooting

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Illustrative. The scene of Tuesday’s drive-by shooting attack in the West Bank. Photo: Screenshot.

A suspected Palestinian gunman wounded two people in a drive-by shooting in the flashpoint town of Huwara in the West Bank on Saturday, the Israeli military said.

It was the third shooting incident reported around Huwara within a month, raising fears of violence flaring further during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan that partly coincides with the Jewish holiday of Passover in April.

On Sunday, the same day Israeli and Palestinian officials made commitments at a meeting in Egypt to de-escalate violence, a Palestinian gunman opened fire on an Israeli couple in their car in Huwara, wounding the man.

A gunman from the Hamas militant group killed two settlers in a car in the same town during the first round of Israeli-Palestinian de-escalation talks last month in Aqaba.

