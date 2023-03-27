Monday, March 27th | 5 Nisan 5783

March 27, 2023 7:12 am
Netanyahu Informed US He Will Halt Judicial Reform Legislation

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes opening remarks at the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, March 12, 2023. Photo: Maya Alleruzzo/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

i24 News – Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed the U.S. administration that he would halt the legislation, media reported on Monday.

Earlier on Monday Washington expressed “deep concerns” about the ongoing protests in Israel and urged Netanyahu to “find a compromise as soon as possible.”

Netanyahu, who is expected to address the nation at 10 am, is reportedly planning to announce the halt of the judicial reform legislation following another escalation of mass protests.

Media reports suggest that Netanyahu, who just two days ago claimed he wouldn’t stop the process, despite the deepening divide in Israeli society, would give in to the calls from some coalition members to ease the tensions.

Earlier on Monday, Israel’ President Isaac Herzog also called for the “immediate” halt of the legislation “for the sake of the unity of the people of Israel.”

“I appeal to the heads of all Knesset factions, coalition and opposition alike, to put the citizens of the country above all else, and to act responsibly and courageously without further delay. Come to your senses now! This is not a political moment, this is a moment for leadership and responsibility,” said Herzog.

These calls come after a night of mass protests that rocked Israel following Netanyahu’s sacking of the country’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. He has earlier said that he wouldn’t support the judicial reform if the coalition doesn’t stop the legislation process to seek broad consensus. Gallant also warned that the ongoing protests were harming Israel’s security as more and more reservists refuse to show up for duty in protest against the judicial overhaul.

