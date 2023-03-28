Tuesday, March 28th | 6 Nisan 5783

March 28, 2023 8:29 am
0

Biden to Host Israel's Netanyahu in Coming Months – Report

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he attends a meeting at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, amid demonstrations after he dismissed the defence minister as his nationalist coalition government presses on with its judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

President Joe Biden plans to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington in the coming months, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides.

Nides, in an separate interview with the Times of Israel, said no date has been set, adding: “They will see each other personally, I’m sure, quite soon. Without question, he’ll be coming to the White House as soon as their schedules can be coordinated.”

The reports come after Netanyahu on Monday delayed a decision on bitterly contested plans for a judicial overhaul after they triggered some if biggest protests protest in Israeli history.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

