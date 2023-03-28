Tuesday, March 28th | 6 Nisan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Greece Arrests Two Men Suspected of Planning Attack on Israeli Restaurant

Vowing Frankfurt Concert Will Go Ahead, Roger Waters Accuses City Authorities of ‘Bullying’ Over Antisemitism Allegations

NFL Legend Tom Brady Shares Video About Antisemitic Hate Crimes As Part of New #StandUpToJewishHate Campaign

George Washington University Exonerates Professor Accused of Antisemitism

The Future Is Bright for American Jewish Youth

The Truth About Israel’s Judicial Protests, and What You Can Do to Help

The Russo-Ukraine War: Possible Lessons for the IDF

A ‘Resistance’ Coup Just Defeated Israeli Democracy

Israel’s ‘Fired’ Defense Chief Hangs on as Netanyahu Hits Pause

Biden to Host Israel’s Netanyahu in Coming Months – Report

March 28, 2023 2:39 pm
0

Greece Arrests Two Men Suspected of Planning Attack on Israeli Restaurant

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A view of Athens, Greece. Photo: Jan M via Wikimedia Commons.

Greek police said on Tuesday they had arrested two men suspected members of a group that was planning an attack against an Israeli restaurant in Athens, a case which Israel said was orchestrated from Iran.

The anti-terrorist agency launched the operation that led to the arrests on information gathered by the country’s intelligence service, police said in a statement. It said the arrests had helped “dismantle a terrorist network” that was being managed from abroad.

A police official who declined to be named said the two men, 27 and 29 years old, were Pakistani nationals. According to the semi-official Athens News Agency, citing police officials, they were receiving orders from other Pakistani nationals in Iran.

Israel’s intelligence service Mossad said in a rare statement that it had assisted in the investigation.

Related coverage

March 28, 2023 1:00 pm
0

Vowing Frankfurt Concert Will Go Ahead, Roger Waters Accuses City Authorities of ‘Bullying’ Over Antisemitism Allegations

Former Pink Floyd vocalist Roger Waters has pledged to take legal action against the city of Frankfurt after it cited...

“The investigation exposed that the operation in Greece was part of a vast Iranian network, operated from Iran across many countries,” it said.

The Iranian Embassy in Athens could not immediately be reached outside of business hours.

Greek police said they had confiscated digital evidence which revealed that the group was planning to attack a building of “special significance” in Greece and was looking for people who could help them carry out their project.

The police official said that the target was an Israeli restaurant in Athens.

“They were aiming at human loss and wanted to undermine security in Greece and hurt its foreign relations,” the Greek police said in a statement.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.