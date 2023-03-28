Tuesday, March 28th | 6 Nisan 5783

March 28, 2023 7:52 am
0

Israeli Embassy in DC Reopens Hours After Strike

avatar by JNS.org

A view of the entrance to the Israeli Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, Jan. 28, 2018. Photo: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

JNS.org – Israel’s embassy in Washington reopened on Monday afternoon hours after it announced it would be closed for the day, and for the foreseeable future, in response to a strike called by the Histadrut, also known as the General Organization of Workers in Israel.

Embassy spokesman Elad Strohmayer told JNS that the strike is over and that consular operations have returned to normal.

Earlier on Monday, the embassy tweeted that Israel’s national labor union “instructed all government employees to go on general strike, including Israel’s diplomatic missions around the world. The diplomats have been instructed to stop all ongoing activities and meetings.”

The diplomats at the embassy are all part of the union.

March 27, 2023 7:25 am
0

Netanyahu's Attorney Rejects High Court Petition as 'Attempted Coup'

JNS.org - Benjamin Netanyahu's attorney on Sunday rejected a High Court petition alleging that the prime minister violated a conflict...

There was no word yet if the Israeli consulate in New York, which also closed due to the strike, reopened on Monday afternoon. Itay Milner, spokesman for the consulate, had tweeted on Monday morning that “the Consulate General of Israel in New York will be closed today, and no consular services will be provided.”

The announcements came hours after Asaf Zamir, consul general in New York, resigned on Sunday and Yoav Gallant, defense minister, was fired on Sunday night by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

