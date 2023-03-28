NFL Legend Tom Brady Shares Video About Antisemitic Hate Crimes As Part of New #StandUpToJewishHate Campaign

Retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady shared on Twitter on Monday a video about hate crimes targeting Jews in America that is aimed at showing solidarity with the Jewish community in the country.

The video highlights the fact that while Jews made up 2.4 percent of the population in the United States, Jews are the victims of 55 percent of all religious-based hate crimes. The short clip shows photos of antisemitic vandalism, scenes from antisemitic attacks, and calls on others to support the Jewish community by retweeting the video and sharing #StandUpToJewishHate.

The video is part of a new national campaign, announced on Monday, from the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism that hopes to unify all Americans, especially non-Jews, and encourage them to “recognize Jewish hate in order to stand up against it.” The foundation was founded by Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots, and Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls in his 23-year playing career, played for the Patriots for 20 seasons.

The foundation is establishing the blue square emoji, which is already on all smartphones, as “a simple, but powerful symbol of solidarity and support for the Jewish community” against antisemitism. Brady also shared the blue square emoji in his Twitter post.

During the campaign, created through a $25 million investment by Kraft and his family, the blue square will take up 2.4 percent of television and digital screens, billboards, and social media feeds to represent that Jews make up the same percentage of the American population.

“The #StandUpToJewishHate campaign is designed to raise awareness for the fight against antisemitism, specifically among non-Jewish audiences and to help all Americans understand that there is a role for each of us to play in combating a problem that is unfortunately all too prevalent in communities across the country today,” said Kraft. “We must stand up and take action against the rise of all hate and I hope everyone will post and share the Blue Square to show their support in this fight.”