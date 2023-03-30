Thursday, March 30th | 8 Nisan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Wounded by Lebanese Infiltrator Describes Highway Bombing

‘Disturbing Force’: Vandal Again Topples Menorah at San Diego State Chabad House

‘Crossed a Red Line’: Israeli Right Slams Biden Comments on Judicial Reform as War of Words Escalates

Georgia Antisemitism Bill in Jeopardy on Last Day of Legislative Session

California Rugby Team Condemns Discrimination Against Israeli Athletes Disinvited From South African Tournament

A Message From Campus: Judaism Can’t Exist Without Zionism

Despite Protests, Israeli Democracy is Alive and Thriving

FIFA Removes Indonesia as Host of U-20 World Cup Over Opposition To Israel’s Participation

Jewish Students Lead in Restoring Ties Between the Public and Police

Will Hamas and Hezbollah Use Recent Events to Tear the Israeli Spiderweb?

March 30, 2023 7:40 am
0

Israeli Wounded by Lebanese Infiltrator Describes Highway Bombing

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by JNS.org

A general view of a highway in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 15, 2019. Photo: Nazanin Tabatabaee / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters / File.

JNS.org – The Israeli-Arab man seriously wounded by a roadside bomb in the north of the country two weeks ago spoke to the media for the first time on Tuesday, describing the explosion that left him hospitalized.

“I slowed down and then there was an explosion, I didn’t see anything and then I couldn’t stop the car,” Shareef ad-Din, 21, an engineering student and a resident of the town of Salem, told Channel 12.

“I tried to stop the car and I didn’t see anything. I tried to open the door, but I felt resistance,” ad-Din said from Rambam Medical Center in Haifa where he is recovering with his family at his bedside.

Although ad-Dan was wounded in what the Israeli government calls “hostile action,” according to the report he did not initially receive this designation. However, after the Channel 12 news story aired, the National Insurance Institute contacted him and said that he would be recognized as a victim of hostile action. His claim was transferred to the Defense Ministry and approved on Tuesday.

Related coverage

March 29, 2023 8:51 am
0

Israel’s Netanyahu Upbeat on Reform Compromise After Biden Reproach

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced confidence on Wednesday that he would find compromise with the political opposition over his judicial overhaul after the contested reforms drew...

The terrorist who placed the roadside bomb along the Route 65 highway near the Megiddo Junction on March 13 infiltrated the country from Lebanon using a ladder to climb over the border fence, said the Israel Defense Forces.

Equipped with a suicide vest and a rifle, the terrorist was subsequently killed by security personnel after being stopped at a checkpoint near the village of Ya’ara. A further investigation revealed that he moved around the country on an electric bicycle. Authorities are examining whether he received assistance with the battery.

Dr. Lior Lev Tov, the senior surgeon at Rambam who treated ad-Din, said he “arrived in a very serious condition, with a severe head wound, with injuries from shrapnel and the blast. After a rather long treatment process, we managed to stabilize his condition. He is currently in the recovery ward for further treatment. He now has to go through a long rehabilitation process.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.