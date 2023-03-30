Thursday, March 30th | 8 Nisan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Activist in 35th Day of Hunger Strike Pushes UK to Designate IRGC a Terror Group

New Executive Director of Human Rights Watch has Anti-Israel History

Israel Ready to Enter US Visa Waiver Program

Israeli Wounded by Lebanese Infiltrator Describes Highway Bombing

‘Disturbing Force’: Vandal Again Topples Menorah at San Diego State Chabad House

‘Crossed a Red Line’: Israeli Right Slams Biden Comments on Judicial Reform as War of Words Escalates

Georgia Antisemitism Bill in Jeopardy on Last Day of Legislative Session

California Rugby Team Condemns Discrimination Against Israeli Athletes Disinvited From South African Tournament

A Message From Campus: Judaism Can’t Exist Without Zionism

Despite Protests, Israeli Democracy is Alive and Thriving

March 30, 2023 7:53 am
0

New Executive Director of Human Rights Watch has Anti-Israel History

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by JNS.org

Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, gestures during an interview with Reuters in Geneva, Switzerland, January 12, 2021. Picture taken January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

JNS.org – Human Rights Watch, an NGO with a history of anti-Israel advocacy, announced its interim executive director Tirana Hassan will now hold the position permanently.

“Different leader, same antisemitic, Israel-obsessed, Jew-hating,” Arsen Ostrovsky, CEO of the International Legal Forum, tweeted of Hassan’s appointment.

In 2014, Hassan tweeted: “When Israel strikes ‘targets’ and takes out large civilian casualties it’s sloppy, reckless and illegal.”

“My commitment to justice and human rights is drawn from lived experience. My family—from Pakistan to Jaffna in Sri Lanka to Singapore—faced the kinds of threats to their human rights that we are combating today in communities around the world,” Hassan said in a video that the NGO posted on Twitter.

Related coverage

March 30, 2023 7:56 am
0

Activist in 35th Day of Hunger Strike Pushes UK to Designate IRGC a Terror Group

JNS.org - On April 15, 2019, the United States officially recognized Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a “foreign terrorist...

“We are living in an era where facts are up to debate,” she added.

Israel supporters say Human Rights Watch is guilty of getting the facts wrong. NGO Monitor called a 2022 Human Rights Watch report  “fundamentally flawed.” The group used “lies, distortions, omissions and blatant double standards to construct a fraudulent and libelous narrative demonizing Israel,” NGO Monitor accused.

Hassan replaces Kenneth Roth, who left Human Rights Watch last August.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.