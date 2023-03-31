Friday, March 31st | 9 Nisan 5783

March 31, 2023 9:24 am
Palestinians Chant in Support of Hamas at Temple Mount

Palestinians shout slogans at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, following clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem’s Old City April 15, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

i24 News – Palestinian worshippers chanted slogans in praise of “martyrs” and in support of Hamas chief Mohammad Deif at the end of morning prayers on Friday at Jerusalem’s Temple Mount.

A video circulating on social media showed an imam calling on the crowd to “protect the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque” before chanting slogans extolling “martyrs,” with the audience shouting in response: “We are the people of Mohammad Deif.”

Deif is the supreme commander of Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Gaza’s Hamas terror group. He appears on the U.S. list of Specially Designated Global Terrorists and has been Israel’s ‘most wanted’ man since 1995 for orchestrating multiple terror attacks.

A banner in support of Hamas and its military arm, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, was raised on the Temple Mount. The symbol of the Nablus terrorist group Lions’ Den was also hung from one of the arches of the esplanade. One person was apprehended in connection with the events, with police indicating further arrests in connection with the banners expressing support for terrorism were to be expected.

The midday prayer on the second Friday of Ramadan will be held at mosques on the Temple Mount, amid Palestinian accusations that Israeli security forces holding up worshippers at checkpoints for too long. Over 2,000 Israeli border guards were deployed on Friday to provide security in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Last week, 2,400 Border Police were deployed throughout Jerusalem, around the city, and in the West Bank to supervise the 85,000 Muslims attending prayers on the first Friday of Ramadan. No clashes with the police were reported.

