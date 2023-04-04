Tuesday, April 4th | 13 Nisan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Multiple Swastika Graffiti Incidents Occur in New York State

‘Political Warfare Against Israel’: 60 NGOs Sign Letter Opposing UN Adoption of IHRA Antisemitism Definition

Spotify Removes Antisemitic Songs From Streaming Services

Kuwaiti Fencer Pulls Out of World Fencing Championship After Being Matched Against Israeli Athlete

Judicial Reform: A Worthy Compromise?

Anti-Israel Hate Spewed by Speaker at Michigan High School — and Hate Crimes Rise

Antisemitic Activity Thrived on College Campuses in March

Israel Has Stepped Up Attacks on Iranian, Hezbollah Targets in Syria

UAE Plans Long-Term Economic Ties with Israel Despite Political Strains

Two Soldiers Wounded in Terror Attack in Central Israel

April 4, 2023 1:26 pm
0

Kuwaiti Fencer Pulls Out of World Fencing Championship After Being Matched Against Israeli Athlete

×

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

An aerial view shows Kuwait City, Kuwait, March 16, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Stephanie McGehee.

A Kuwaiti athlete announced his withdrawal from the 2023 Junior and Cadet Fencing World Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, after being selected in a lottery to go head-to-head against a fencer from Israel.

Ahmed Awad said Monday on Twitter that he made the decision after he was pitted against “a player from the occupying Zionist entity, refusing to recognize the occupying Zionist entity and in solidarity with the brotherly state of Palestine.” He added “as Kuwaitis, we are always and forever with the Palestinian cause.”

Last year, Kuwaiti fencer Mohammed al-Fadli pulled out of the of the World Fencing Championships in the United Arab Emirates for refusing to face an Israeli athlete in the group stage of the competition. He did the same in 2019 in an international competition in Amsterdam after he was also set to go up against an Israeli opponent.

Other Kuwaiti athletes who have withdrawn from competitions against Israelis include 14-year-old tennis player Mohammed Al-Awadi and motosurf racer Abdul Razzaq Al-Baghli, both in 2022, and jujitsu champion Abdullah Al Anjari in 2019. Kuwaiti inventor and engineer Janan Al-Shehab also withdrew her participation from Expo 2020 Dubai after a post published on the event’s Instagram Story featured Israel’s pavilion in the exhibition with the phrase “Let’s celebrate with Israel.”

Related coverage

April 3, 2023 2:12 pm
0

Ama’re Stoudemire Says He Hopes to Remarry Someone Jewish With Torah Values and Wants More Kids

Amar’e Stoudemire did a flash Q&A Sunday on his Instagram Story and told his followers about his desire to remarry...

Under Kuwaiti law, locals can face penalties ranging from imprisonment to death for attempting to normalize relations with Israel, the Palestinian-run Shehab News Agency reported. Kuwaitis and companies in the country also cannot sign any agreements with organizations or people in Israel and cannot engage in any financial or commercial gains with people who have an interest in Israel, the Jerusalem Post explained. It is additionally illegal to import, exchange or own any Israeli products or goods that include any Israeli material.

The Junior and Cadet Fencing World Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, runs until April 9.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.