April 5, 2023 8:41 am
Over 350 Arrests in Temple Mount After Clashes with Israel Police

avatar by i24 News

Israeli police stand guard near a security incident scene near Al-Aqsa compound also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem’s Old City, April 1, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad

i24 News – The Israel Police said on Wednesday that it had arrested more than 350 individuals who “violently barricaded” themselves in Jerusalem’s Temple Mount compound overnight.

Those detained that had locked themselves inside the Al-Aqsa mosque included “masked individuals, stone and firework throwers, and individuals suspected of desecrating the mosque,” the police spokesperson said. The clashes come nearly halfway through the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and as Jews prepare to celebrate Passover starting Wednesday evening.

“Overnight, many dozens of law-breaking and masked juveniles smuggled fireworks, clubs and stones into the mosque and violently barricaded themselves inside of it using iron rods, closets and other objects from the mosque, which they vandalized, aiming to disrupt the order while desecrating the mosque,” the police statement said.

In addition, they began to “chant incitement and riot inside the mosque, and locked its doors from the inside with obstacles and fortifications, blocking the doorways.” After repeated attempts to convince the rioters to leave the mosque failed, police “were forced to enter the compound in order to remove the individuals, allow the Fajr prayer to take place as planned and prevent a violent riot.”

The rioters attacked police forces with stones and fireworks, which led to two policemen receiving leg wounds. The rioters also caused damage to the mosque and desecrated it.

“In recent hours, all of the barricading individuals arrested tonight were transferred for questioning at the Jerusalem Precinct Operational investigation center. Following the removal of the violent rioters, Israel Police forces left the Temple Mount, and the mosque was cleaned after the rioters vandalized, defiled, and desecrated it,” the police spokesperson specified.

Following the arrests, the Fajr prayer was held at the Temple Mount as planned and a significant number of Muslim worshippers were able to attend it. However, more disturbances occurred after the prayer.

“Following the prayer, dozens began chanting incitement on the Temple Mount square in an attempt to disrupt the visits of tourists and Israelis that are expected to begin in the next hour, in accordance with existing procedures. Police forces pushed them back and arrested one suspect in the area,” the police statement said, noting that the site is quiet at this time.

“The freedom of worship granted to Muslims at the Temple Mount is not the right to throw stones, shoot fireworks, desecrate mosques and try to harm police officers and civilians. The police will continue to maintain the security, law and order, and existing practices in the holy places and on the Temple Mount,” police stressed.

Following the clashes, Jordan asked the Arab League to convene an “urgent meeting to discuss the attacks on the Al-Aqsa mosque.”

