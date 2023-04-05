Wednesday, April 5th | 14 Nisan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu: ‘Iran Responsible for 95% of Security Threats Against Us’

UAE President Bin Zayed Wishes Netanyahu, Israelis a Happy Passover

IDF Soldier Wounded by Gunfire in Beit Ummar Attack

Israel-Arab-Africa Summit Shows Path Forward for New Diplomatic Strategy

Activist Arrested on Suspicion of Planning Animal Sacrifice on Temple Mount

Multiple Swastika Graffiti Incidents Occur in New York State

‘Political Warfare Against Israel’: 60 NGOs Sign Letter Opposing UN Adoption of IHRA Antisemitism Definition

Spotify Removes Antisemitic Songs From Streaming Services

Kuwaiti Fencer Pulls Out of World Fencing Championship After Being Matched Against Israeli Athlete

Judicial Reform: A Worthy Compromise?

April 5, 2023 7:57 am
0

UAE President Bin Zayed Wishes Netanyahu, Israelis a Happy Passover

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by JNS.org

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog meets with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi on January 30, 2022. Photo: Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO

JNS.org – United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday to wish him and the people of Israel a happy Passover.

Netanyahu in turn sent his best wishes to Sheikh bin Zayed and the people of the U.A.E. on the occasion of Ramadan.

In their conversation, characterized as “warm and friendly,” the two leaders expressed their commitment to continue advancing the historic peace agreement between Israel and the U.A.E., including its expansion to additional important areas.

The two leaders agreed to continue the dialogue between them in a personal meeting in the near future.

Related coverage

April 5, 2023 8:00 am
0

Netanyahu: ‘Iran Responsible for 95% of Security Threats Against Us’

JNS.org - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Iran was behind nearly all of the security threats...

Netanyahu had planned to visit the U.A.E. in February, but the trip was postponed due to logistical issues according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

In March, Netanyahu dismissed a Channel 12 report of a crisis in relations between Israel and the U.A.E. “The report is baseless. Israel and the UAE are holding productive diplomatic contacts in all areas, including today,” said Netanyahu.

According to Channel 12, the UAE had announced its intention to stop the procurement of defense systems from Israel.

The report claimed the decision was due to statements and actions of the government’s more right-wing members, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.