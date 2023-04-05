UAE President Bin Zayed Wishes Netanyahu, Israelis a Happy Passover

JNS.org – United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday to wish him and the people of Israel a happy Passover.

Netanyahu in turn sent his best wishes to Sheikh bin Zayed and the people of the U.A.E. on the occasion of Ramadan.

In their conversation, characterized as “warm and friendly,” the two leaders expressed their commitment to continue advancing the historic peace agreement between Israel and the U.A.E., including its expansion to additional important areas.

The two leaders agreed to continue the dialogue between them in a personal meeting in the near future.

Netanyahu had planned to visit the U.A.E. in February, but the trip was postponed due to logistical issues according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

In March, Netanyahu dismissed a Channel 12 report of a crisis in relations between Israel and the U.A.E. “The report is baseless. Israel and the UAE are holding productive diplomatic contacts in all areas, including today,” said Netanyahu.

According to Channel 12, the UAE had announced its intention to stop the procurement of defense systems from Israel.

The report claimed the decision was due to statements and actions of the government’s more right-wing members, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.