Emotional Atmosphere as Slain British-Israeli Sisters Brought to Rest

i24 News – The two young British-Israeli women murdered on Friday by Palestinian terrorists in a shooting attack in the Jordan Valley were brought to rest on Sunday at West Bank cemetery.

The two victims, 20-year-old Maia Ester Dee and 15-year-old Rina Miryam Dee, were were born in London and moved to Israel in 2014. Their mother, who was also a victim of the attack, is still in the hospital in critical condition.

The deceased’s father, Rabbi Leo Dee delivered a eulogy, saying “You dreamed of traveling the world, now you’re traveling to Heaven.”

A very emotional day in Kfar Etzion, as mourners gather in song and pray for the two Israeli sisters killed in Friday’s terror attack. Hundreds surround the house of mourning with more people pouring in, carrying the Israeli flag in their honor @i24NEWS_EN pic.twitter.com/u5QAvAs0tS Related coverage Sisters Killed in Jordan Valley Terror Attack Identified as Maya, Rina Di i24 News - The two sisters who were murdered in a terror attack in the West Bank were identified on... — Nicole Zedek (@Nicole_Zedek) April 9, 2023

The Dee family sent out a call for “everyone in Israel” to come to the funeral, emphasizing the invitation was inclusive of all sectors of Israeli society.

The family said that the girls “had love in their hearts for everyone living in Israel.” The statement added they hoped that partaking in the funeral procession would help Israelis bond together at this difficult time.

Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich was reported to be among the several hundred people present, among other government officials and lawmakers.

Maya and Rina succumbed to their wounds after being shot in the Jordan Valley region on Friday. Medics said they crashed their car after Palestinian terrorists either deliberately rammed their vehicle into it or fired at it, causing it to swerve from the road.

The attack came amid an escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan that included rocket barrages by Palestinian terrorists, from southern Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza. The Hamas terror group praised the attack as representing a “natural response” to “Zionist crimes against Al Aqsa.”

The fatalities from the Friday shooting took the Israeli death toll from Palestinian terrorism in 2023 to 17. The same day later in the evening, one person was killed and seven others were wounded in a separate terror attack in which a Palestinian rammed his car into them in Tel Aviv.