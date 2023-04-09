Global Winds Blowing Away from ‘Arrogance, Zionism,’ Raisi Tells Assad

i24 News – The international balance of power is changing in favor of “the axis of resistance” and to the detriment of “global arrogance and Zionism,” the Iranian president told his Syrian counterpart in a phone call, local media reported.

Ebrahim Raisi took aim at the United States and Israel, the respective “Great Satan” and “Little Satan” of Iran’s Islamist ideology, as he caught up with Bashar Al-Assad, whose regime in Damascus is a proxy of Tehran.

Raisi adduced the alleged “crimes of the Zionist regime” as further evidence of its impending collapse, adding that Iran will “take revenge on the Zionist regime” for its bombardments of targets in Syria.

Israel has conducted numerous aerial raids in Syria, typically targeting Iran-aligned terrorists and weapon convoys bound for Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based proxy of Iran and an antisemitic terrorist organization sworn to Israel’s destruction.

Also on Sunday, Raisi spoke to his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune, stating that “Today, more than ever, the necessity of cooperation and forming a united front of Islamic countries against the Zionist regime and in firm support of the Palestinian nation is felt.”

Tebboune replied that he hoped “with the cooperation of Islamic countries to free the Palestinian nation from the oppression of the Zionists.”