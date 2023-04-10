Fatah Celebrates Its Terrorism and Murderer of Israeli Brothers

In a propaganda video, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah Movement profiled itself and the PA as the primary Palestinian terrorists — as opposed to Hamas — bragging about “2,750 acts of resistance” in 2023 alone. Categorizing the attacks, Fatah singled out the recent murder of two Israeli brothers — “a shooting operation … which led to the killing of 2 Zionists:”

Fatah-run Awdah TV narrator: “Since the start of the current year [2023], in the West Bank [there have been] more than 2,750 acts of resistance (i.e., terror attacks) against the occupation that have led to the killing of 12 Israelis,the latest of which was a shooting operation in Hawara, in southern Nablus, which led to the killing of 2 Zionists (i.e., murder of 2 Israelis). In January alone more than 1,448 acts of resistance were carried out, (“Allah is greatest!” is heard in the background -Ed.) including 159 shooting operations and armed confrontations with the occupation forces, while the number of operations of planting or throwing explosives reached 55…” [Fatah Commission of Information and Culture, Facebook page, Feb. 28, 2023]

Fatah’s branch celebrated the murder of the Yaniv brothers by posting this picture of them shot in their car at the scene of the attack. PMW has blurred the picture.

Text at bottom of image: “Fatah Movement – Bethlehem Branch” Text on left of image: “The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades (i.e., Fatah’s military wing)” Posted text: “O one who takes vengeance, take vengeance for us” [Fatah Movement – Bethlehem Branch, Telegram channel, Feb. 26, 2023]

Fatah saw the murder of the two brothers as proof that “blasting bullets into heads” is the right “path”:

Posted text: “The Hawara operation teaches us that continuing the path and keeping its spark burning will be carried out by blasting bullets into heads, and not by blasting words and grinding out chatter.” [Fatah Movement – Bethlehem Branch, Telegram channel, Feb. 26, 2023]

In its propaganda video, Fatah continued bragging, taking great pride in the fact that “the members of Fatah and the [PA] Security Forces form the core and the arms of the resistance groups in the West Bank” – i.e., they are at the forefront of Palestinian terror:

Fatah-run Awdah TV narrator: “The occupation’s crimes escalated from the start of the year… and led to the deaths as Martyrs of 64 Palestinians, a third of them members of the Fatah Movement and the [PA] Security Forces… Thus, the members of Fatah and the Security Forces form the core and the arms of the resistance groups in the West Bank, together with the other Palestinian factions.” [Fatah Commission of Information and Culture, Facebook page, Feb. 28, 2023]

Fatah stressed its pride in all terror carried out by the PA and Fatah, stating that “the resistance is burning under PA rule.” Abbas’ Movement made sure to criticize and challenge Gaza-based terror organization Hamas, which Fatah claimed is even preventing terror and coordinating with Israel:

Fatah-run Awdah TV narrator: “In the Gaza Strip the situation was different, because the yield of the resistance is 0. Look and see Hamas’ ongoing policy of tightening its grip against the resistance and preventing it from carrying out its legitimate right in defending our people… The resistance is burning under PA rule and has ceased to exist under Hamas rule… How long will the absence of the factor of resistance continue in the shadow of the violent Zionist attack, and will the factions attempting to set out from the cover of silence in the Gaza Strip succeed? A silence that Hamas’ understandings and coordination with Israel has imposed.” [Fatah Commission of Information and Culture, Facebook page, Feb. 28, 2023]

Likewise, following the funeral of the murderer, General Political Commissioner and Official Spokesperson of the PA Security Forces Maj. Gen. Talal Dweikat expressed satisfaction over the involvement in terror by members of the Forces:

“Dweikat said … ‘We note that we in the security establishment are proud of all our people’s Martyrs, regardless of their political affiliation. We ask Allah that He have mercy on them, and we emphasize that we are taking great pains to honor them in a manner that is appropriate for the sacrifices they have made.’ Dweikat told [the official PA news agency] WAFA that last year the Palestinian [PA] Security Forces sacrificed 20 Martyrs from among the best of their members.” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, March 9, 2023]

Released terrorist and current Fatah official Abd Al-Fattah Doleh stressed that most of the dead terrorist “Martyrs” are from Fatah and the PA Security Forces:

“Fatah Spokesman Abd Al-Fattah Doleh (i.e., terrorist, involved in murder of 1)… explained that the struggle that Fatah is embodying in the West Bank harms the image of elements who are maintaining the ceasefire with the occupation in the Gaza Strip (i.e., Hamas). He explained that the fact that Fatah is leading the resistance in the West Bank exposes their positions and their negligence… He continued: ‘Most of the Martyrs are members of Fatah and the Palestinian [PA] Security Forces.’” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, March 9, 2023]

Fatah also posted about specific members of the PA Security Forces involved in terror, for example as below where one of the terrorists who died in Jenin is referred to as “the confronting officer”:

Posted text: “A self-sacrificing fighter called: Wake up, my weapon, wake up The confronting officer, [PA Security Forces] Capt. Ziyad Al-Zar’ini (i.e., terrorist, shot at Israeli forces attempting to arrest terrorist Abd Al-Fattah Kharousha, who murdered 2 Israeli brothers)” Text on screen: “The confronting officer: Martyr Capt. Ziyad Al-Zar’ini One of the officers of the Palestinian Security Forces And one of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades fighters” [Fatah Commission of Information and Culture, Facebook page, March 7, 2023]

The image shows terrorist Abd Al-Fattah Kharousha and the 5 other terrorists who were killed with him while shooting at Israeli forces.

Text on image: “March 7, 2023 The Martyrs of the Jenin refugee camp Martyr Muhammad Khalouf Martyr Tareq Natour Martyr Mu’tasim Sabbagh Martyr Abd Al-Fattah Kharousha, who carried out the Hawara operation (i.e., terror attack, 2 murdered) Martyr Ziyad Al-Zar’ini Martyr Muhammad Ghazawi” Posted text: “5 fighters from Fatah, from the [Al-Aqsa Martyrs’] Brigades (i.e., Fatah’s military wing), and from the [PA] Security Forces died as Martyrs while defending Martyr Abd Al-Fattah Kharousha (i.e., terrorist, murdered 2 Israeli brothers) from the [Izz A-Din] Al-Qassam [Brigades] (i.e., Hamas’ military wing; refers to Kharousha resisting arrest and initiating a gun battle in which he was killed along with 5 other terrorists). Here [Palestinian] unity is revealed in its most spectacular form. Do not ruin the unity of blood with your words and your accusations of treason” [Fatah, official Twitter account, March 7, 2023]

Fatah lauded the “unity of the blood” of dead terrorists from Hamas, Fatah, and the PA Security Forces:

Posted text: “Heroic Martyr Abd Al-Fattah Kharousha whose pure blood was spilled and mingled with the blood of the Fatah fighters and the members of the [PA] Security Forces in the Jenin [refugee] camp.” [Fatah Commission of Information and Culture, Facebook page, March 8, 2023]

Fatah doesn’t just praise terror attacks that have happened but actively calls for terror. On the same day that terrorist and Hamas member Abd Al-Fattah Kharousha shot and murdered the Israeli brothers Yagel and Hallel Yaniv, Fatah’s branch in Bethlehem posted this image, calling on “those pulling the trigger from all the brigades” to “come quickly” and to turn the West Bank into “a cemetery for the settlers”:

The image shows three Fatah terrorists holding M-16 assault rifles, and behind them is the PA map of “Palestine” that presents all of Israel together with the PA areas as “Palestine.” On top of the map is a bullet, and above it is the Fatah logo. On the right is a masked Fatah terrorist aiming an assault rifle.

Posted text: “A call to arms – with fire and gunpowder The Fatah Movement calls on its military wing – the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades – and its people and members to confront and set out against the settlers, so that the land of the West Bank will be a cemetery for the settlers.” Text on image: “A call to arms – with fire and gunpowder A call to arms – with fire and gunpowder O members of our people, O those pulling the trigger from all the brigades – O Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, come quickly, small and large, so that the settlers’ operations will come back at them like a curse. [This is] a call to all the free people, let the rifles, positions, and words be aimed at our battle with the settlers, so that the land of the West Bank will be a cemetery for the settlers Fatah, West Bank branches Fedayeen (i.e., “self-sacrificing fighters”) Telegram” [Fatah Movement — Bethlehem Branch, Telegram channel, Feb. 26, 2023]

Similarly, during a broadcast about the gun battle in Jenin during which terrorist Abd Al-Fattah Kharousha who murdered the Yaniv brothers was killed, Fatah Revolutionary Council member Wafa Zakarneh called for more terror deep inside Israel:

Fatah Revolutionary Council member Wafa Zakarneh: “Our resistance members need to strike the Zionist depth (i.e., inside Israel), because the occupation only understands the language of force, the language of violence … Our people needs to fight, and our [PA] government and our leadership need to dish out twice as much as they’ve received.” [Official PA TV, March 7, 2023]

The expression “to dish out twice as much as they’ve received” echoes a quote of PA and Fatah Chairman Abbas who, after Israel killed three terrorists who had already carried out a number of terror attacks and were planning another imminent attack, called on Palestinians to “dish out to them [Israel] twice as much as we’ve received.” [Sawa, independent Palestinian news agency, Feb. 10, 2022]

Several other Fatah officials have called for more “resistance” – i.e., terror:

Fatah Revolutionary Council member Jamal Al-Dik: “The Hebrew state [Israel] is starting to collapse. What we see in Hawara (i.e., murder of 2 Israeli brothers) is a phenomenon of an idea that was defeated… We must continue the resistance because it is the only solution for dismantling the Zionist enterprise, and not [just] removing the occupation.” [Official PA TV, Palestine This Morning, Feb. 27, 2023]

“In a statement from the [Fatah] Commission of Information, Culture, and Ideology, the Fatah Movement eulogized the Martyrs of the massacre in Jenin.It called to escalate the resistance to the occupation, its army, and its settlers.” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, March 8, 2023]

Endorsing the murder of the two Israeli brothers, official PA TV visited the murderer’s wife, who “congratulated” herself for his death as a “Martyr,” revealing that “Martyrdom” was what he sought:

Wife of terrorist murderer Abd Al-Fattah Kharousha: “Praise Allah Master of the Universe, Allah gave [Abd Al-Fattah Kharousha] honor. He achieved Martyrdom. He wanted to meet Allah, and Allah wanted to meet him, praise Allah Master of the Universe. I congratulate myself for my husband’s Martyrdom.” [Official PA TV, March 7, 2023]

As Palestinian Media Watch has shown, this is not the first time Fatah has boasted about the terror attacks the movement and its terror operatives have carried out. In October 2022, as exposed by PMW, Fatah boasted that since the start of 2022, Fatah terrorists had already carried out 7,200 terror attacks against Israel and Israelis.