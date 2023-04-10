Monday, April 10th | 19 Nisan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

McGill University Announces End of Research with Tehran U.

IDF Op Near Jericho Leaves One Dead

Finland to Become First Foreign Buyer of Israel’s David’s Sling Aerial Defense System

Last Surviving Nuremberg Trial Prosecutor Dies at 103

Global Winds Blowing Away from ‘Arrogance, Zionism,’ Raisi Tells Assad

Lions’ Den Terrorists Execute Palestinian for ‘Spying on Behalf of Israel’

Emotional Atmosphere as Slain British-Israeli Sisters Brought to Rest

Confronting the Darkness of Antisemitism

Iran is Pushing Israel Toward a Multi-Theater Conflagration

No Deterrence for Israeli Demonstrations

April 10, 2023 7:51 am
0

IDF Op Near Jericho Leaves One Dead

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli security forces operate overnight in the West Bank on June 8, 2022. Photo: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit

JNS.org – A Palestinian was reportedly killed on Monday during an Israel Defense Forces counterterrorism operation in Aqbat Jaber, located some two miles from Jericho in the Jordan Valley.

The soldiers came under attack during an arrest raid and responded by opening fire, according to the military. Palestinians threw explosive devices and Molotov cocktails at the troops

The forces detained one Palestinian terror suspect, who has been transferred for questioning.

The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry named the fatality as Mohammad Fayez Balhan, 15.

Related coverage

April 9, 2023 2:59 pm
0

Lions’ Den Terrorists Execute Palestinian for ‘Spying on Behalf of Israel’

i24 News - Zuhair Relit, a 23-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank city of Nablus, was executed by gunmen from...

No Israeli soldiers were injured in the operation, said the military.

In early February, Israeli security personnel in Aqbat Jaber arrested the Palestinian terrorist cell responsible for an attempted mass shooting at a restaurant near Jericho. On Jan. 28, two men armed with an assault rifle and bulletproof vests had approached the Me Casa Restaurant near the Israeli town of Vered Yericho, but managed to fire only a single shot before their weapon jammed.

And last month, the IDF mapped for demolition the home in Aqbat Jaber of a suspect in the murder of an Israeli American near Jericho. During that operation, Israeli forces were shot at and had firebombs and stones hurled at them.

Meanwhile, two IDF soldiers were wounded overnight Sunday in an operation in the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Nablus in Samaria.

Israeli soldiers detained a suspected terrorist during the operation, during which Palestinians threw stones and explosive devices at the troops, the military said.

As the soldiers were leaving the city, Palestinians opened fire on two military vehicles; an officer and an enlisted man were lightly wounded by shrapnel and were evacuated to the hospital.

Israeli forces detained three additional Palestinian terror suspects in other raids across Judea and Samaria.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.