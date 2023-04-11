130 US Lawmakers Urge EU to Give Terrorist Stamp to IRGC

JNS.org – A bipartisan group of 130 US lawmakers on Monday sent a letter urging the European Union to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.

The letter, addressed to E.U. foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, points out that the IRGC “has freely and openly carried out plots targeting citizens across the E.U.”

The legislators were led by Reps. Kathy Manning (D-N.C.), Thomas Kean (R-N.J.) and Bill Keating (D-Mass.).