Tuesday, April 11th | 20 Nisan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu Denies Reports That Israel Will Supply Ukraine With ‘Lethal Weaponry’

British-Israeli Mother Lucy Dee, Murdered in Terror Attack, Laid to Rest

Lucy Dee’s Organs Donated After Terror Attack Murder

ESPN Releases Short Film About Jewish Runner Forced to Decide Between Faith or Team After Race Falls on Shabbat

Jewish Basketball Player Selected by Dallas Wings in First Round of WNBA Draft

New York Times Cheerleads for Columbia University Faculty’s Boycott of Israel

Lapid Urges North American Jewry to Not Give Up On Israel

Intel Leak Has US Officials Bracing for Impact at Home and Abroad

BBC Erases Hamas Incitement From Coverage of Temple Mount Violence

Saudi Arabia Stands to Gain From Iran Outreach and More

April 11, 2023 2:20 pm
0

Netanyahu Denies Reports That Israel Will Supply Ukraine With ‘Lethal Weaponry’

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he attends a meeting at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. Photo: Reuters/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday flatly denied that Jerusalem was planning to provide Ukraine’s democratic government with “lethal weaponry” as it combats the Russian invasion, following a leak of Pentagon documents over the weekend that strongly suggested that the Jewish state was willing to supply Kyiv with arms.

Speaking to reporters, Netanyahu said he didn’t know “what the basis of those reports is.”

He added that the Israeli government had made “no decision about lethal weaponry… I’ll do what I can, if I can, to help resolve this conflict.”

Netanyahu took the opportunity to confirm Israel’s existing position with regard to the Russian war on Ukraine, saying that Israel was providing assistance with “humanitarian matters, civil defense, the red alert (system) — things of that nature.”

Related coverage

April 11, 2023 1:17 pm
0

British-Israeli Mother Lucy Dee, Murdered in Terror Attack, Laid to Rest

  i24 News - The funeral of Lucy Dee, murdered with her two daughters during the Hamra attack, is taking place...

The source of the rumor was contained within a major leak of Pentagon intelligence concerning the war in Ukraine as well as assessments of US allies. The leaked documents were first posted to Discord, a social media platform, before spreading to other parts of the internet.

US officials have warned that the document trove likely contains misinformation, with Chris Meagher, the Pentagon spokesperson, describing the leak on Monday as “a very serious risk to national security.”

Other Middle East-related claims made in the leaked documents included the rumor that Egypt was seeking to secretly supply Russia with missiles and another indicating that the Wagner Group, a mercenary organization widely believed to have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine, was attempting to purchase weapons in Turkey.

The leaked paper about Israel was entitled “Israel: Pathways to Providing Lethal Aid to Ukraine.” It reportedly argued that the US could pressure Israel into supplying the Kyiv government with lethal force. Dated Feb. 28, the paper contended that Israel  “likely will consider providing lethal aid under increased US pressure or a perceived degradation” in its relationship with Russia.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.