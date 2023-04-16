Netanyahu Visits Dee Family, Who Lost Mother and Two Daughters in Terror Attack

Sunday, April 16th | 25 Nisan 5783

April 16, 2023 10:35 am
avatar by i24 News

Lucy Dee and her daughters, who were murdered in the Jordan Valley terrorist attack. Source: Twitter

i24 NewsIsrael’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday paid his condolences to the Dee family, whose two daughters and their mother were murdered in a terrorist attack.

Lucy Dee and her daughters Maya and Rina were shot while driving in the Jordan Valley during the Passover holiday. The search for the perpetrators of the attack is still underway.

The prime minister arrived in the West Bank town of Efrat and spoke with the father of the British-Israeli family Rabbi Leo Dee. He told Netanyahu about their immigration to Israel from Britain.

Leo Dee also told the prime minister that he knew that if his “late wife had been asked about it, she would have replied that she had no regrets and would do the same thing again.”

Netanyahu in response noted that “the land of Israel is acquired through trials and tribulations,” and told Rabbi Dee that “now, your wife and daughters will live within us.”

The family’s youngest daughter, Tali Dee, asked the prime minister how he coped with the loss of his oldest brother Yoni who died during Operation Entebbe in Uganda in 1976. Netanyahu replied that at first he thought life was over, and said that when he was told during the week of mourning that life went on, he refused to believe it.

However, it turned out to be true. The prime minister added that while the pain they are feeling now would remain throughout their lives, it would not always be that strong.

